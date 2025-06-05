North Carolina school district to issue apology, pay $20K to student suspended over 'illegal alien' comment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The family of a North Carolina high school student suspended for using the term "illegal alien" is slated to receive a $20,000 payment and a public apology under a proposed settlement, according to The New York Post.

The outlet reported Thursday that the settlement was reached to remove all references to racial bias from now-17-year-old Christian McGhee's record, provide compensation and issue a public apology "for the mischaracterization of racial bias."

"The Proposed Settlement provides C.M. with monetary compensation intended to defray the costs of his new school, which is private and charges annual tuition," according to the document.

The settlement is now pending a judge's approval.

McGhee’s lawyer, Liberty Justice Center attorney Dean McGee, told the Carolina Journal that a motion had been filed on Friday, asking the court to approve a settlement to resolve the matter.

"Because Christian is a minor, a court hearing is required before the settlement can become final," he explained.

"We’ll have more to say after that hearing, but we’re pleased to take this important step toward clearing our client’s name."

The teen received a three-day suspension last year after asking his teacher if a conversation in class was centered around "spaceship aliens" or "illegal aliens who need green cards" after he returned to the classroom from the restroom.

A Latino student present in the class reportedly "joked" that he was going to "kick Christian’s a--," leading the teacher to escalate the situation to the assistant principal.

The comment was ultimately deemed racially insensitive by the school administration, which the family disputes, and prompted a year-long legal battle.

McGhee and his family maintained his innocence throughout.

McGhee's mother Leah, who was behind the legal push against the district, joined "Fox & Friends" last year to air some of her grievances concerning the matter.

"Christian was suspended three days, out of school suspension. He missed several very important track meets, and, since that time, we have removed him from the school," McGhee told Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt.

"We have asked the school to handle this privately for weeks. I have emailed the school board for four weeks. I've had no response from the school board, and since… we had no resolution, we had no other choice but to file a lawsuit and take this public."

Dean McGee, the family's attorney, argued at the time that the United States government uses the term "illegal alien," which is clearly defined in Webster's Dictionary, and has no racial specification.

The lawsuit centered on McGhee's First Amendment rights.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Davidson County School District for comment on the proposed settlement, but did not immediately receive a response.

Fox News' Bailee Hill contributed to this report.