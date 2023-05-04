Nordstrom closing stores in San Francisco due to 'dramatically' changed downtown 'dynamics'

San Francisco lost another major retailer to rising crime and a lack of foot traffic on Wednesday after Nordstrom announced it was closing two stores.

NBC's Miguel Almaguer said during the "Today" show on Thursday that the store's closing was putting a focus on crime and the city's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Lack of foot traffic has to be the leading cause of it. But I would say theft and other crime-related issues are probably really close behind," the National Retail Federation's (NRF) Stephanie Martz told NBC's "Today."

Almaguer's report noted that while theft was on the rise, it was not at an "all-time high." The report added that the National Retail Federation's members have been discouraged from reporting retail thefts.

"Police have been telling them, don’t report these thefts, we’ve got other fish to fry. The numbers don’t reflect the reality of what’s happening," Martz said.

The NRF told Fox News Digital in a statement that police have been "challenged by funding issues" in many areas but that they were working with retailers.

"To be clear, for decades law enforcement and retailers have been working hand-in-glove for solutions that ensure the safety of both customers and employees, especially in jurisdictions where organized retail crime has grown and risks are greater," the NRF said in a statement. "But the fact remains that in many areas, police have been challenged by funding issues, political pressure and prosecutorial constraints. As a result, local police are working with retailers to identify when engaging law enforcement can best be used to effectively prosecute the criminals that have committed the crime and discourage others from doing the same. We are truly grateful for the important and long-term partnership retailers share with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. "

Fox News Digital reached out to the San Francisco Police Department for comment.

Chief Stores Officer Jamie Nordstrom said in a statement that it would not be renewing the lease for its San Francisco Centre Nordstrom store and the Market Street Rack store across the street.

"We’ve spent more than 35 years serving customers in downtown San Francisco, building relationships with them and investing in the local community. But as many of you know, the dynamics of the downtown San Francisco market have changed dramatically over the past several years, impacting customer foot traffic to our stores and our ability to operate successfully," Nordstrom's statement read.

"Even amid this major shutdown, the city says it’s trying to lure many businesses back into this area, just as they’re leaving," Almaguer said.

A Whole Foods in San Francisco announced it would be temporarily closing its doors due to safety concerns in April.

"We are closing our Trinity location only for the time being," a Whole Foods spokesperson said in a statement. "If we feel we can ensure the safety of our team members in the store, we will evaluate a reopening of our Trinity location."

Walgreens also closed several San Francisco stores in 2021 due to crime and theft concerns.



