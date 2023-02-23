Expand / Collapse search
Non-profit organization vows to fight racial discrimination in workplace: 'There is no good form of racism'

The Equal Protection Project is devoted to upholding the 14th Amendment

By Ashley Carnahan | Fox News
Equity is another word for outright discrimination on the basis of race: Bill Jacobson Video

Bill Jacobson, president of the Equal Protection Project, shares how he is organizing a team of lawyers to stop racial discrimination in the workplace on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

A new initiative to fight racial discrimination in the workplace has been launched by a Rhode Island based non-profit organization.

Bill Jacobson, president and founder of the Legal Insurrection Foundation, shared the start of a new project Thursday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." The Equal Protection Project (EPP) is devoted to the fair treatment of all persons without regard to race or ethnicity. The group's guiding principle is that there is "no ‘good’ form of racism," and that the "remedy for racism never is more racism," according to its website. 

Jacobson said he started EPP because of "very troubling patterns in society." 

"Our highest ideal as a society is enshrined in the Constitution, the 14th Amendment in federal, state and local law, which is you do not discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity," he explained. "And we're seeing that, unfortunately, under the concept of equity, that there is outright discrimination on the basis of race."

CNN FACES ANOTHER RACIAL DISCRIMINATION LAWSUIT, LAWYER SAYS

Diversity equity inclusion symbol. Concept words 'Diversity equity inclusion' on wooden blocks on beautiful grey background. Diversity, business, inclusion and equity concept.

Diversity equity inclusion symbol. Concept words 'Diversity equity inclusion' on wooden blocks on beautiful grey background. Diversity, business, inclusion and equity concept. (iStock)

The Cornell law professor highlighted an example in Providence, Rhode Island where the Providence Public School District allegedly engaged in civil rights violations with a racially discriminatory program. Jacobson said the school district is offering a teacher loan forgiveness program, but only non-White teachers can apply. 

"So they are openly discriminating against new White teachers with this program. And nobody seems to blink an eye at it," he told host Tucker Carlson. 

"We have filed a federal complaint about it. We are pursuing it. But nobody is challenging this. The governor is no place to be found. The attorney general is no place to be found. This is a government program to discriminate. And unfortunately, that's what has happened to the equity agenda."

An informational sheet describing the specifics of the "Educator of Color Loan Forgiveness Program."

An informational sheet describing the specifics of the "Educator of Color Loan Forgiveness Program." (Providence Public School District )

Jacobson said his organization has received reports from around the country about similar practices. He said EPP is organizing to "investigate these things, to expose them, and if necessary, to litigate them."

"One of the things we're doing and you can sign up at our website if you're a lawyer who wants to help in this effort and EqualProtect.org, a lawyer's network because this has to be a national effort," he added. "As you mentioned, the Biden administration's behind it also. So that's what we're doing. We ask people to come and visit and join us."

Ashley Carnahan is a production assistant at Fox News Digital.