NJ state senator rips 'outrageous' gender education plan: It should 'never see the light of day'

New Jersey State Republican Senator Tom Kean Jr. slammed the state's "outrageous" gender studies push, Thursday, as the plan sparks backlash from parents across the Garden State.

"Parents rightfully were angry at these standards and stood up across New Jersey, Republicans and Democrats, alike to make sure that their kids have the education -- core curriculum education -- that they deserve," Kean Jr. told "America's Newsroom."

The criticism has prompted Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy to revisit the appropriateness of the leaked curriculum requiring second-graders to learn about gender identity.

Keane Jr. reiterated the need to press "out of touch" Murphy on the issue, saying he is only "reassessing" right now and has not made any changes yet. Murphy has accused political opponents of "misrepresenting" the lessons, but says he will take parental opinion into consideration when making any changes.

"We need to make sure that the parents' voices are heard," Kean Jr. said. "I've started a website just yesterday called parentsvoicecoalition.com, so we can continue to advocate for the parents to make sure these educational standards never see the light of day in New Jersey for kids as young as kindergarten through second grade."

In June 2020, New Jersey’s board of education broadened its sex education standards to include lessons on both abortion and gender identity to take effect in Sept. 2022.

"Having curricula that includes gender identity and sexual education and exposure to pornography on issues as young as second grade in any school district is wrong," Kean Jr. said.

"And that's why we need to have standards that are age-appropriate and focused very much on the education and core priorities of the education."

Fox News' Timothy Nerozzi contributed to this report.