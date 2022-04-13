NJ Gov. Murphy distances himself from 2nd graders learning gender identity, calls for age-appropriate content

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy seemed to soften his resistance to criticism of the state's recently leaked gender education materials.

Murphy recognized for the first time Wednesday undesirable lesson plans in the state's school system. The governor previously said he's willing to "entertain" the proposed gender identity lessons, adding that parents should have some say in the matter. In his most recent statement, the governor has gone a step further and explicitly acknowledged an unspecified "handful of sample lesson plans" that his office requests be discarded. However, Murphy still blames the majority of the public backlash to the lessons on "intentionally misrepresented" appraisals by political opponents.

"Unfortunately, our learning standards have been intentionally misrepresented by some politicians seeking to divide and score political points," Murphy wrote Wednesday. "At the same time, we have seen a handful of sample lesson plans being circulated that have not been adopted in our school districts and do not accurately reflect the spirit of the standards.

"Any proposed educational content that is not age-appropriate should be immediately revised by local officials," he added.

New Jersey public school second graders were set to receive lessons related to gender identity this fall under state sex education guidelines that will take effect in September. The standards listed "performance expectations" for second-graders, which include discussing "the range of ways people express their gender and how gender role stereotypes may limit behavior."

One lesson plan , "Purple, Pink and Blue," instructs teachers to talk to their first-graders about gender identity, and its first objective is to have the students be able to define "gender, gender identity and gender role stereotypes."

Murphy's Wednesday statement announced a new review of all materials on the subject to ensure "age-appropriate" content.

"To this end, I have directed my Department of Education to review the standards and provide further clarification on what age-appropriate guidelines look like for our students," the governor wrote. "My administration is committed to ensuring that all of our students are equipped to lead healthy, productive lives now and in the future."

Murphy stated previously the education policy was not a "new development" as the standards had been passed in 2020. He acknowledged that the standards were going into effect for the first time this fall, however. He also said that if enough parents oppose the standards he would be willing to "entertain" an adjustment.

New Jersey education standards prioritized teaching second-graders about "the range of ways people express their gender and how gender role stereotypes may limit behavior." The issue was listed among school "performance expectations" for young students.

In June 2020, New Jersey’s board of education broadened its sex education standards to include lessons on both abortion and gender identity.

The New Jersey education struggle comes as Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis fends off criticism from Democrats and the media for banning the teaching of gender identity or sexual orientation for young students.

DeSantis' Parental Rights in Education Act bans educators from teaching the issues to students from pre-school to third grade.