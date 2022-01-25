Nikki Haley: Putin 'smells blood in the water' amid Biden's weakness

Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley told "America Reports" Tuesday Russian President Vladimir Putin sees President Biden's weakness as an opportunity to invade Ukraine.

RUSSIA AND UKRAINE: BIDEN AND NATIONAL SECURITY TEAM DISCUSS POSSIBLE US TROOP DEPLOYMENT TO EASTERN EUROPE

NIKKI HALEY: This administration has been very clear on how weak they are. They have been clear on how weak they are by selling out the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that has made Europe so dependent and Germany so dependent on Russia. They have sold us out by letting the world watch what happened in Afghanistan as we watched our American soldiers die. They continue to show weakness in the fact that they can’t seem to get it together with Ukraine and Russia.

…

I mean look, I dealt with the Russians for two years at the U.N. My first speech was against Russia and aggression towards Ukraine. I know how they think. What they are doing is Putin absolutely gets this is an opportunity. The same way Xi does and North Korea and Iran. America has never had a president this weak and if they want something they better take it now because they know Americans will not keep this in 2024, so they are trying to move now.

…

What you look at is that Putin's intention was never to go to war. It’s not popular for Russians to want to see their troops go to war. He doesn’t have the money to do it. But he’s willing to do it if he can win something, and he smells blood in the water and that’s what we are seeing him do.

