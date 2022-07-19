Nikki Haley: Kamala Harris is 'unbelievably extremist,' 'messes up everywhere she can'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley criticized Vice President Harris' handling of the border crisis and statements on the Supreme Court abortion ruling. On "America Reports" Tuesday, Haley slammed Harris' hypocrisy as "unbelievably extremist" as Harris continues to "mess up" her responsibility as vice president.

KELLYANNE CONWAY SAYS NEITHER KAMALA NOR BIDEN ‘INSPIRE CONFIDENCE OR DEMONSTRATE COMPETENCE

NIKKI HALEY: She's outrageous. She's outrageous on everything, whether she compares pro-life supporters to trying to stop people voting at the polls, whether she talks about this and trying to compare it to slavery, whether she wants to talk about ending the filibuster. She's unbelievably extremist at the end of the day. Democrats want to take away the voices of the people. The fact that they were okay with an unelected group of justices deciding our fate was fine as long as it was in their favor. But now, suddenly, when the ruling is going to go back to the people and the people are going to decide in their states, suddenly they don't think the people are capable of deciding that. And I think that they are. Kamala continues to mess up everywhere that she can. The one job that she's been given has been the border. She refuses to go there. So she gives us these words salads on things that just don't make sense. And she continues to sound extreme.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: