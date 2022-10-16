Nikki Haley attacks administration’s foreign policy: ‘America has been weak under Joe Biden’

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley criticized President Biden’s international efforts as Russia, North Korea and Saudi Arabia push back against his administration.

While promoting her new book "If You Want Something Done: Leadership Lessons from Bold Women" on "Sunday Night in America," Haley discussed ongoing conflicts across the globe based on her previous experience with the United Nations. Despite various nations pushing back against the United States, Haley suggested that Biden himself was to blame.

"When America is strong, the world is more safe. America has been weak under Joe Biden, and this is what happens when you have weakness. You have all the tyrants come out and see if they can try to run you over," Haley said.

She referenced the recent announcement that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+), led by Saudi Arabia, would cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day as an example of Biden’s weakness.

"I think that we had a good relationship with Saudi Arabia until the Biden Administration came in, and now he is shocked that they cut production. But I don’t know how you could be shocked when you basically asked for the world to consider the crown prince an international pariah. He is in his 30s. He’s going to outlast every leader. You don’t go and offend him," Haley said.

She added, "[T]he best way to get anyone back is to become energy independent. They need to be working with our oil producers and asking them what we need so that we can do that. Going and picking a fight with Saudi Arabia is not going to be helpful to anyone. And the idea he’d actually rather than going with clean energy like we have here in the United States, the fact that he wants dirty oil from Venezuela and Iran just makes us look ridiculous in the eyes of the world."

Haley also noted North Korea once again conducting missile launches is another example of Biden’s weakness on the world stage.

"What North Korea is trying to do is, they sense blood in the water, they sense weakness from America, and they are trying to see if they can scare us into lifting those sanctions. We should not lift those sanctions. Any amount of money that goes to North Korea doesn’t go to feed their people. It goes to feed their nuclear program," she said.

She also commented on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and how she believes the U.S. can respond.

"I think that Putin is feeling desperate. I think what you’re seeing is that he hit a low point when he’s getting drones from Iran and rockets from North Korea. He’s lost the faith of his military. He’s lost the confidence of his people. He’s got hundreds of thousands of Russians trying to leave the country. And I think he is trying to buy time to figure out what he’s going to do. What we have to do is make sure that when he goes and adds these nuclear threats in we don’t go running for the hills and keep our foot on the gas," Haley said.

She added, "We don’t need to be giving Ukraine blank checks. We just need to make sure we work with NATO, so they have the equipment to defend themselves and finish the deal. If they finish and if they win this war, it will send a message to Iran, to North Korea and most importantly to China."