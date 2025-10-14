Newt Gingrich praises Trump’s ‘magical’ diplomacy in historic Middle East peace accord

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich lauded President Donald Trump for changing "the game" with his Middle East peace deal Monday, telling Fox News' Kayleigh McEnany the "magic" he brought is something historians will study for years.

"The amazing thing about President Trump… he can focus totally on the moment, and yet the other part of him is strategically thinking years and decades ahead, and the two somehow come together in a way that's almost magical," he said during an appearance on "The Ingraham Angle."

"It's an extraordinary moment," he continued. "Israel has been embattled for almost its entire – nearly 80 years – of existence, and suddenly Donald Trump comes along, changes the whole game. No American president has done anything like this..."

"Here is a moment in history where you saw all these countries coming together. You saw that Trump personally knew every person on that stage. Here's somebody [Trump] who can literally span the planet with personal friends, contacts, intermediaries, and represents a level of vision and a level of toughness."

Gingrich then pointed to Trump’s Operation Midnight Hammer — the B-2 stealth bomber mission that crippled Iran’s nuclear program in June — saying the move showed the United States remains "by a huge margin… the leading power on the planet."

"Imagine how both Xi and Putin must have felt watching this, realizing that they were seeing the real leader of the world, and they've seen the world gather around him voluntarily, not out of fear, but out of hope, that with him, they're going actually create a peaceful, prosperous and safe Middle East," he added.

The discussion echoed similar sentiment from others, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who referenced his country’s war against Russia and said in an interview with "The Sunday Briefing" that the Middle East peace deal gives him "hope" the fighting will soon end.

Trump signed the peace agreement between Israel and Hamas on Monday, officially ending the two-year war. The day also saw the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, leading to emotional reunions with their families.