The Ingraham Angle
Newt Gingrich: Infrastructure bill a 'left-wing' gift to Schumer, NYC – so why did some GOP senators back it?

Former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich slammed those Senate Republicans who backed the Democrats' massive infrastructure bill

Fox News Staff
Former Speaker Newt Gingrich and Indiana Rep. Jim Banks join 'The Ingraham Angle' to discuss the infrastructure plan.

Former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich appeared on Fox News’ "The Ingraham Angle" on Tuesday night, where he criticized those Senate Republicans who went along with Democrats on a massive $1 trillion infrastructure spending plan.

JOSH HAWLEY: THIS ISN’T AN INFRASTRUCTURE BILL, IT’S A RADICAL LEFT WOKE POLITICS BILL

NEWT GINGRICH: I can’t understand why a single Republican senator would have voted for this. It didn’t meet any of the standards they promised. It isn’t paid for. It isn’t restricted just to infrastructure. It does have tax increases in it.

It has all sorts of left-wing proposals and projects and ideas. It massively pays off Schumer in New York City with what I think is [an] enormously expensive [Hudson River rail] tunnel that probably is larger than half the states’ share of the infrastructure part of this and it has no really serious reforms in it.

I can’t imagine how these Republicans can go home and with a straight face suggest that they voted for something that’s truly bipartisan.

And of course it’s all gonna get worse in the House because [Speaker Nancy] Pelosi’s running a dictatorship and she has absolute control.

