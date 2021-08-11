Newt Gingrich: Infrastructure bill a 'left-wing' gift to Schumer, NYC – so why did some GOP senators back it?

Former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich appeared on Fox News’ "The Ingraham Angle" on Tuesday night, where he criticized those Senate Republicans who went along with Democrats on a massive $1 trillion infrastructure spending plan.

NEWT GINGRICH: I can’t understand why a single Republican senator would have voted for this. It didn’t meet any of the standards they promised. It isn’t paid for. It isn’t restricted just to infrastructure. It does have tax increases in it.

It has all sorts of left-wing proposals and projects and ideas. It massively pays off Schumer in New York City with what I think is [an] enormously expensive [Hudson River rail] tunnel that probably is larger than half the states’ share of the infrastructure part of this and it has no really serious reforms in it.

I can’t imagine how these Republicans can go home and with a straight face suggest that they voted for something that’s truly bipartisan.

And of course it’s all gonna get worse in the House because [Speaker Nancy] Pelosi’s running a dictatorship and she has absolute control.

