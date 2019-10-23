Gingrich: Dems wrong to think 'secret' impeachment inquiry will weaken Trump

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich told “America’s Newsroom” on Wednesday that the House Democrats' impeachment push is a “rigged game” and they're wrong to believe it will weaken President Trump.

“They can’t bring the whistleblower out because he has nothing to blow," Gingrich said. "He knew nothing personally. How can you take that as a serious credible charge?

“It’s all being done in secret but it can’t stay in secret. I mean it has to come out at some point."

Gingrich’s comments come after Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said the Trump impeachment inquiry should be immediately rejected by the Senate because of its partisan and biased nature.

The White House and congressional Republicans have been virtually "shut out" of the House's proceedings, which therefore taints the otherwise formal process, Graham told "Hannity" on Tuesday.

Gingrich, meanwhile, added: “What they’re doing is by selective leaking, they’re smearing the president. They think in the long run, they’re weakening him. I don’t."

He said that the House's process is "outlawed" and should not be accepted by the Senate.

"This system of a secret hearing was outlawed in 1641 because it is inherently to the advantage of the state to crush the individual," Gingrich said, "so we have not seen anything like this in almost 400 years.”

Trump has come under fire from House Democrats over his July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he urged Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter's business dealings in the country. Democrats have accused Trump of attempting to set up a quid pro quo using military aid to Ukraine as leverage, though Trump has denied the accusation.

In the call, which was flagged as part of a whistleblower complaint, Trump urged Zelensky to look into possible interference by Ukraine in the 2016 election as well as into the conduct of Biden and his son Hunter in the country.

