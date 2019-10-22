Anti-Trump Dem says president is 'no better than' the KKK in wake of 'lynching' tweet

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, ripped into President Trump on Tuesday, accusing him of weaponizing bigotry and making the explosive claim that he is "no better than" the Ku Klux Klan.

"If you continue to weaponize racism and bigotry, this makes you no better than those who are screaming 'blood and soil,' 'Jews will not replace us,'" he said on the House floor Tuesday.

"It makes you no better than them. It makes you no better than those who burn crosses. It makes you no better than those who wear hoods and white robes. Do you not understand what you are doing to this country?"

His comments came after Trump tweeted that Democrats were "lynching" him with their impeachment inquiry. "So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here - a lynching. But we will WIN!" Trump tweeted.

Green was one of the first House Democrats to call for Trump's impeachment and pushed a failed resolution on the issue in July.

Green stood next to a prop that tallied the "number of days the Trump administration has been above the law." It included counts for the number of days since former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report was released, as well as since he testified during the summer.

"How dare the president compare lynching to impeachment," Green said. "How dare he do this. Does he not know the history of lynching in this country? Does he not know that thousands of African Americans were lynched... does he not know that this is the equivalent of murder?"

Green wasn't the only one to call out the president, with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., calling the comments "atrocious" on Twitter.

"It is atrocious that the President would refer to one of the most horrifying, violent practices of white supremacists to pretend he is a victim of anything but his own actions," she said.