Newt Gingrich explains why Democrats won't move to the center before midterm elections

Contemporary liberalism is akin to a "secular religion," that the left sees as "divinely inspired by their on brains," former House Speaker Newt Gingrich told Fox News Monday.

On "The Ingraham Angle," host Laura Ingraham noted Democrats don't seem likely to tack to the center ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

"If you regard what we're seeing as basically a secular religion, they don't have any room to negotiate. They can't," Gingrich said.

"What they're doing they think of as sort of divinely inspired by their own brains. They can't back off. Theodore White warned about this back in 1972, when he said that the liberal ideology had become a liberal theology – that's 1972. It's all gotten worse."

Gingrich further pointed to a recent poll from the Democracy Institute showing that more respondents think Joe Biden leaving office would be better for America's future than Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin being unseated.

"I would think if you were a Democrat, that number would be very, very sobering. But it doesn't seem to have any effect now," Gingrich said.