Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Midterm Elections
Published

Newt Gingrich explains why Democrats won't move to the center before midterm elections

Gingrich said modern liberalism is like a 'secular religion' and Democrats 'don't have any room to negotiate'

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
close
New evidence suggests Mitt Romney will run as a third party candidate in 2024 Video

New evidence suggests Mitt Romney will run as a third party candidate in 2024

Newt Gingrich: Romney probably won’t get reelected to senate so he may go out in a blaze of glory running for president

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Contemporary liberalism is akin to a "secular religion," that the left sees as "divinely inspired by their on brains," former House Speaker Newt Gingrich told Fox News Monday.

On "The Ingraham Angle," host Laura Ingraham noted Democrats don't seem likely to tack to the center ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

"If you regard what we're seeing as basically a secular religion, they don't have any room to negotiate. They can't," Gingrich said.

Newt Gingrich

Newt Gingrich (Zakaria Abdelkafi/AFP)

"What they're doing they think of as sort of divinely inspired by their own brains. They can't back off. Theodore White warned about this back in 1972, when he said that the liberal ideology had become a liberal theology – that's 1972. It's all gotten worse."

WILMINGTON COMPUTER-SHOP OWNER SPEAKS OUT ON HUNTER BIDEN CASE

Harris-Biden-Pelosi

Harris-Biden-Pelosi (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gingrich further pointed to a recent poll from the Democracy Institute showing that more respondents think Joe Biden leaving office would be better for America's future than Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin being unseated.

"I would think if you were a Democrat, that number would be very, very sobering. But it doesn't seem to have any effect now," Gingrich said.

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 