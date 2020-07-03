Newt Gingrich: Reports of 'deep state Republicans' backing Biden raising questions

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich voiced his concern Friday after seeing reports that "deep state Republicans" would back presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in November.

FORMER GEORGE W. BUSH OFFICIALS FORM NEW GROUP TO BACK BIDEN

"There are reports that a substantial number of 'deep state Republicans' are likely to endorse Biden," he tweeted. "Since Biden is only the weakest of the Biden-Pelosi-Schumer team which would radically change America if they controlled the White House, House and Senate, it raises questions."

Gingrich's tweet comes following a Wednesday announcement that hundreds of former officials from President George W. Bush’s administration would endorse the former vice president and launch a new super PAC to persuade others in their party to do the same.

The group – titled “43 Alumni for Biden” – says its mission is to "unite and mobilize a community of historically Republican voters who are dismayed and disappointed by the damage done to our nation by Donald Trump’s presidency.”

Dr. Jill Biden told ABC's "The View" on Tuesday that "a lot of Republicans" on the campaign trail told her that they're going to vote for her husband.

“From what I’ve seen, a lot of Republicans are going to vote for Joe," she stated, noting that "maybe they're not saying it publicly."

"When I was out there on the trail, a lot of people came up to me and said, ‘Jill, I’m a Republican, but I’m going to vote for your husband because he’s a moderate and he’s a steady leader, and we believe in Joe,'" she recalled.

"So, I think, of course, Trump has his supporters," Jill Biden continued. "I think a lot of his supporters have become disillusioned, especially in the way he’s handled this pandemic. We’ve seen just these last two days the spike in the numbers of people who are getting sick and how he’s not even addressing it and taking care of American families. So, I have a little bit of a different take on it maybe than you do.”

According to the New York Post, Joe Biden’s campaign and Democratic committees raised $10 million more than President Trump and Republicans in June, hauling in a total of $141 million — a single-month high.

Republicans and the Trump reelection campaign brought in $131 million last month and $266 million in the second quarter; Democrats raised $282 million. That said, the president is expected to have more cash-on-hand than his challengers, with $300 million at the end of June.

Recent polling has favored Biden. A new Monmouth University poll released Thursday shows Biden with a 12-point nationwide lead over the president, 53 percent to 41 percent among registered voters.

A Tampa Bay Times analysis also shows Biden leading Trump in Florida by 5 percentage points: 47.4 percent to 42.5 percent. The Texas Tribune reported Thursday that Trump still holds a narrow lead in Texas by 4 percentage points.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale argues that the president “is dominating” the former vice president “when it comes to the most important factor, enthusiasm.”

“The unprecedented enthusiasm behind the president’s reelection efforts stands in stark contrast to the flat, almost nonexistent enthusiasm for Biden,” he asserted in a Thursday opinion piece in The Washington Post.

“When your opponent has been a career politician in Washington for 47 years and is campaigning on a return to the former status quo, it’s clear who the insider is and who remains the political outsider,” Parscale wrote. “Biden, like Hillary Clinton in 2016, is a career politician who has been a central part of the very Washington political system that voters opposed in 2016 and are doing so again.”