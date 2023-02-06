Newt Gingrich: Biden's State of the Union will be a 'fantasy address'

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich gives his take on how President Biden will handle his State of the Union address on " America Reports ."

NEWT GINGRICH: Look, it's going to be a fantasy address. 'The border is really not open. We really don't have a problem of fentanyl killing our children. Everybody's really economically happy. Afghanistan was a great success. I think they called it the "largest airlift in history." The fact is that we were very clever in allowing the Chinese balloon to go all the way across the country, finishing its mission before we shot it down. I think, what are you going to say?

Presidents have to come into the State of the Union, they have to be positive. They have to tout their accomplishments, and then they have to call for even better future. He'll do that. The biggest question in my mind, because he and Speaker McCarthy have actually had a decent conversation recently, does he come in and pick a fight with Republicans or does he come in and reach out an olive branch and say we ought to be able to work together?

