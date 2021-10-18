Expand / Collapse search
Newt Gingrich rips Biden's 'purely corrupt, stunningly dishonest' administration

Former Speaker of the House said the American people will not put up with his "incompetence"

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Gingrich: Biden administration is purely corrupt and stunningly dishonest Video

Gingrich: Biden administration is purely corrupt and stunningly dishonest

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich tells ‘Hannity’ the admin has ‘zero regard for the rule of law.’

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich blasted Biden's "incompetence" and his "big government socialism" represented through America Monday on "Hannity." 

WHITE HOUSE CONTINUES TO PUSH DEBUNKED ZERO-COST CLAIM ON BIDEN'S AGENDA

NEWT GINGRICH: This is a purely corrupt, stunningly dishonest administration with zero regard for the rule of law, and it's not going to last. I mean, you may be right about beyond Biden being three years from now, but the reckoning is going to come much faster than that because the American people are simply not going to put up with the level of pain and incompetence that this modern, big socialist, big government socialism represents. It's true on every level; city level, state level, federal level - they are producing a level of incompetence I don't think we've ever seen in America before. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: 

Newt Gingrich: Democratic government is waging war on Americans Video
