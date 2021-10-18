Newt Gingrich rips Biden's 'purely corrupt, stunningly dishonest' administration

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich blasted Biden's "incompetence" and his "big government socialism" represented through America Monday on "Hannity."

WHITE HOUSE CONTINUES TO PUSH DEBUNKED ZERO-COST CLAIM ON BIDEN'S AGENDA

NEWT GINGRICH: This is a purely corrupt, stunningly dishonest administration with zero regard for the rule of law, and it's not going to last. I mean, you may be right about beyond Biden being three years from now, but the reckoning is going to come much faster than that because the American people are simply not going to put up with the level of pain and incompetence that this modern, big socialist, big government socialism represents. It's true on every level; city level, state level, federal level - they are producing a level of incompetence I don't think we've ever seen in America before.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: