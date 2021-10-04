Newt Gingrich accuses Democrats of holding 'massive' spending bill 'hostage'

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich accused the Democrats of holding the ‘massive’ spending bill ‘hostage’ as infighting within the party threatens to derail the legislation's passage. Gingrich appeared on "Fox & Friends" on Monday to discuss the bill, which remains stalled as Pelosi's Halloween deadline looms.

PELOSI ADMITS DEFEAT ON INFRASTRUCTURE BILL, SAYS ‘MORE TIME IS NEEDED’

NEWT GINGRICH: It's not a stunt if it works, and what's happened is that the big-government socialists, particularly in the House, have decided blackmail is the only way they can get it done. But remember the infrastructure bill, some 60 percent of it, about $700 billion, is the Highway Trust Fund, which is very, very popular. So there's a lot of pressure to be able to refund the Highway Trust Fund. I think looking beyond Pelosi- beginning to maneuver to set up that they're the power brokers for the next speaker. They are very determined to hold the infrastructure bill hostage. Sinema may not like it, but it's a legitimate parliamentary maneuver on behalf of people who want to get what they want to get. The question is, will Sinema and Manchin hang tough? And if they do, does it all kind of just melt down?

