New Yorkers answer whether US is experiencing recession as White House and media spin numbers

New Yorkers were largely split in their opinion of whether the U.S. economy is currently experiencing a recession, a contrast from left-leaning media outlets united in their belief that the country is not experiencing an economic downturn.

"I don’t think we’re in a recession," one New Yorker told Fox News Digital on Monday. "I think technically—some indicators might, people might say that. It doesn’t sound like we’re in a recession to me."

He went on to acknowledge rising prices, but said that the White House and the Fed are "doing their best," and that the economy overall is doing pretty well, especially in comparison to other countries.

Another woman that Fox News Digital spoke to near Times Square said it doesn’t feel like the country is currently experiencing a recession, though it did feel like it before the city reopened following stringent COVID restrictions.

"I don’t feel like there’s a recession, you know they opened up—there’s a lot of jobs. We’re still in a pandemic, however I don’t feel like it’s a recession because people are working. They can go out," she added.

A man that spoke near Radio City Music Hall said some parts of the economy are feeling the pain a "little bit harder" than other sectors, but for many people in New York City it is "life as usual."

"The inflation hurts a bit. But, these things come and go. It’s a cycle. I think we’ll recover pretty nicely, and I’m optimistic. I don’t like to label things a recession just because the media is saying one thing or another—I think we’ll be fine," he added.

But a number of other New Yorkers were adamant that the country is in the midst of a recession, and in some cases knocked the media and politicians for concluding otherwise.

"It is a recession," said another New Yorker. "They’re trying to change the definition, right? So I think the definition is two quarters, and then it’s a recession. So it’s been two negative quarters for the GDP, and they’re still saying it’s not a recession."

He added the media is trying to ignore "the fact" that there is a recession, and that their opinion changes depending on whether a Democrat or a Republican is in office.

Another New Yorker said she was not "super confident" in the current economy, saying rising costs in the city, especially with rent, are "out of control." She also poured cold water on the idea that a strong labor market meant that a recession was not the correct definition.

"The people in power definitely need to be doing better," she concluded.

The Washington Post, CNN, The New York Times and others embraced the White House definition of a recession last week after GDP numbers showed consecutive quarters of negative growth as the U.S. economy enters a recession, and pundits on CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC and elsewhere also played up the notion of "fears" of a recession, rather than acknowledging the U.S. was now, by definition, going through one.

Other segments on CNN, CBS News, MSNBC, NBC News, and ABC News largely refrained from saying that the country is in a recession, pointing to job growth and consumer spending.