'Jeopardy!' champion Jamie Ding hopes winning streak shows immigrants 'in a positive light'

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Former "Jeopardy!" champion Jamie Ding told People magazine Monday that he hopes his massive winning streak can help put immigrants "in a positive light."

The 33-year-old New Jersey-based law student and housing policy administrator gained a following after winning 31 straight games of the long-running quiz show, the fifth-longest winning streak on the show behind fellow champions James Holzhauer, Matt Amodio, Amy Schneider and current show host Ken Jennings.

His run came to an end on Monday after losing to new player Greg Shahade, winning $882,605 in total prize money.

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In an exclusive interview, Ding remarked how important it was "as an immigrant and a person of color" that he "was able to become part of the history of an American institution."

"'Jeopardy!' really is an institution and America's turning 250 years old and the federal government is going after immigrants in a way unlike anything that we've seen in the recent past," Ding said. "So I hope that immigrants can be seen in a positive light too."

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Fox News Digital reached out to the White House and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for comment.

Ding is the son of Chinese immigrants and a naturalized U.S. citizen. He previously spoke to People about his views as an immigrant when asked about what he planned on doing with his winnings.

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"There are some causes I would like to support," Ding said last week. "Some organizations could really use the money because the federal government is making so many cuts and things are getting so expensive, and it's a tough time out there for so many people."

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Ding added, "I haven't committed to anything definitive yet, but it's tough out there for immigrants. I've always wanted to be doing good things for others and now I'll have significantly more power to do that."