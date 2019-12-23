New Yorker editor David Remnick says Trump’s impeachment is ‘about the future of the Earth’

New Yorker editor David Remnick was ridiculed for declaring on Sunday that removing President Trump through impeachment is “about the future of the earth” during an appearance on CNN’s “Reliable Sources.”

“We’ve seen the Republicans stuck where they are. Their illusions about Trump remain… here's what I hope that we understand. The stakes here are immense. It's not just about the political future of one man, Donald Trump,” Remnick told CNN’s Brian Stelter when asked if Trump’s impeachment changed anything.

“It's about the future of democracy and democratic process and this is a trend throughout the world,” Remnick continued. “It's about the future of the Earth.”

Remnick went on to discuss climate change and Stelter didn’t ask why he feels the Earth's future depended on whether or not Trump is removed from office.

Remnick then explained that liberal members of the mainstream media are irritated that more Americans don’t support the removal of Trump.

“We don't understand why the evidence of things, why facts don't penetrate so many of our brothers and sisters in the United States of America. And this is a source of great frustration for the press,” Remnick said.

Media Research Center analyst Nicholas Fondacaro wrote that Stelter’s weekly show “has become a home for nutty pontificators” and Remnick is the latest example.

“If more evidence was needed that Remnick was a left-wing activist and not a journalist, he decried how the GOP continued to back their President throughout the partisan impeachment process,” Fondacaro wrote. “Yeah, CNN was totally all about news and not opinion peddling. Right, Brian? This is CNN, unreliable sources.”

“I wonder what caused such distrust in the news. This is a real head-scratcher,” author Scott Adams wrote.

