New York Times gushes over 'star multitasker' Stacey Abrams in profile highlighting new novel

The New York Times published a gushing profile of Democratic activist Stacey Abrams last week over the upcoming release of her latest novel, "While Justice Sleeps," praising the Georgia politician as a "star multitasker" in the print edition of the paper.

Despite repeated claims she "won" the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial race, Abrams has received highly positive media coverage, such as a Washington Post Magazine article where one photograph appeared to liken her to a superhero. Times writer Sarah Lyall added the latest installment in promoting Abrams.

Before detailing Abram's book, Lyall outlined in the profile that the activist wrote 10 books "while pursuing her day jobs as a tax lawyer, business owner, state lawmaker, candidate for governor and voting-rights advocate, to name a few." She also fawned over Abram's decision to put her real name on the novel for the first time, writing, "It is as if the disparate parts of her life — the public-policy part, the nerdy, abstruse-topic part and the popular-culture-consuming part — are finally coalescing."

Abrams previously wrote under the pen name Selena Montgomery.

Lyall went on to detail the book, tying it to Abram's closeness to family members, explaining they help her with various aspects of the writing. She then praised Abrams for also being a savvy TV series watcher and member of her family's book club, including those in the list of the activist's accomplishements, along with her "commitment" to taking part in the editing process of her book. All of this happened, she wrote, while Abrams worked "round the clock with Fair Fight during the Fall of 2020."

Lyall pointed out praise she received from an executive editor at Doubleday, the company publishing her novel, that "she is as much a writer as anyone I have ever worked with." Lyall also praised Abrams for her "uncannily precise" memory in the puff piece.

The profile followed a recent announcement that three of Abram's earlier romance novels would be reissued by a separate publisher. The three novels, "Rules of Engagement," "The Art of Desire," and "Power of Persuasion," are expected to be released again in 2022.

Abrams is widely considered to be the Democratic candidate for Georgia's 2022 gubernatorial election, but she has yet to announce her decision on whether she will run again against Kemp.

Following the loss to Kemp and her repeated claims the race was rigged against her, Abrams founded Fair Fight, an organization dedicated to voting rights.