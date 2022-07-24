New York Times columnist writes the country will 'collapse' if Trump isn't prosecuted

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Times published an op-ed by columnist Charles M. Blow Sunday that called for the prosecution of former president and prospective 2024 GOP front-runner Donald Trump. The piece, titled "We Can't Afford Not to Prosecute Trump," argued that the 45th president a "political predator."

"With the conclusion of this series of hearings about the Jan. 6 insurrection, it has become ever clearer to me that Trump should be charged with multiple crimes," Blow wrote. However, Blow admitted that he is "not a prosecutor".

"The questions before the Justice Department are not only whether there is convincing evidence that Trump committed the crimes he is accused of but also whether the country could sustain the stain of a criminal prosecution of a former president," Blow wrote.

"I would turn the latter question around completely: Can the country afford not to prosecute Trump? I believe the answer is no," he continued.

"He has learned from his failures and is now more dangerous than ever," Blow continued.

Blow has penned numerous controversial op-eds. He previously called for the removal of President George Washington's statues to combat racism.

Blow wrote that Trump "has learned that the political system is incapable of holding him accountable."

He went on to disparage Trump's supporters as misogynistic, racist, and "suckers". "[Trump] has learned that many of his supporters have almost complete contempt for women," Blow wrote.

"He has learned that the presidency is the greatest grift of his life. For decades, he has sold gilded glamour to suckers — hawking hotels and golf courses, steaks and vodka — but with the presidency, he needed to sell them only lies that affirmed their white nationalism and justified their white fragility, and they would happily give him millions of dollars," he wrote.

"Why erect a building when you could simply erect a myth? Trump will never willingly walk away from this," he continued.

"A Trump free of prosecution is a Trump free to rampage," Blow wrote. He concluded that he thought "not prosecuting [Trump] threatens the collapse of the entire political ecosystem and therefore the country."