New Orleans mayor suggests investigations against her driven by race: 'Prevalent relative to Black leadership'

Mayor LaToya Cantrell of New Orleans remarked how targeted Black leadership appeared to be while addressing federal investigations against her on Wednesday.

During one of the mayor’s latest press conferences, Cantrell, a Democrat, was asked whether she received a target letter related to ongoing investigations against her for ethical violations. While she did not respond to the question directly, she commented on her history of investigations.

"What I will say, as it relates to investigations, targeting all of that, and as I’ve given it thought… when I came in, even being elected mayor and even prior to that, the city council, I've been a center of countless investigations," Cantrell said. "I have always complied, and that's what I will continue to do."

"I do know that this seems to be kind of prevalent relative to Black leadership and I think that I'm not exempt from that," the mayor continued. "But relative to investigations, I've been in them. I've been through them, and I'll continue to comply however they come. That’s all I have to say on that."

The Louisiana Board of Ethics on Oct. 31 accused Cantrell of upgrading to first-class on city-funded flight tickets during her flights in 2022, which violates state law and city travel policy. According to New Orleans city policy, government employees are required to purchase the lowest airfare possible or reimburse the city for accommodations considered deluxe. The charges aren't criminal.

When these allegations were first introduced in 2022, Cantrell argued the COVID-19 threat caused her to fly first-class in some instances and also cited security concerns.

"Anyone who wants to question how I protect myself just doesn’t understand the world Black women walk in," Cantrell said previously.

When pressed on the issue Wednesday, Cantrell said, "In terms of me looking, again, as a councilmember and even as mayor, there’s been countless and then… you’re told that’s either confidential and that something happens. Many have been confidential, but also makes you kind of like ‘Whoa, what’s going on?’ I have no idea what’s going on."

"So I'm really not clear on those charges specifically," she added. "I'm definitely not in favor of them at all. But I will comply. I'll do the right thing. But I’m definitely not in favor of it at all."

Fox News Digital reached out to Cantrell’s office for a comment.

Cantrell was the first Black woman to be elected mayor of New Orleans in 2018 and won re-election in 2021. Following the original accusations of her ethics violations, Cantrell faced a recall effort by citizens who questioned her leadership. However, the recall failed in March after a majority of the signatures were considered invalid.

Fox News' Adam Sabes contributed to this report.