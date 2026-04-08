New Florida law targeting alleged 'jihad' puts state 'ahead of the curve,' DeSantis says

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Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defended a new law that allows state officials to designate terrorist organizations and penalize universities that support them, saying the measure is necessary to block entities tied to radical Islamist groups from receiving public funds.

"We'll spend millions on public safety, millions on education, but not one cent for jihad," DeSantis told "Hannity" on Tuesday.

"We have to identify groups that are supporting these organizations, and it may not be that they're personally committing attacks, but if they're funding them or providing material support, that's something that our state has got to recognize and then act appropriately."

The bill, HB 1471, reaffirms that Florida courts cannot enforce any sort of foreign or religious law, including Sharia law. The bill also gives the Florida Department of Law Enforcement the ability to declare domestic terrorist organizations, which would subject the organizations to numerous prohibitions, including barring them from receiving public funding.

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Speaking on Sharia law, DeSantis pointed to examples from Europe as developments he seeks to avoid in his state.

"We don't want to end up like Europe where they have no-go zones, where you have these little subcultures where this stuff's imposed," he said.

"That now is totally off the table in Florida."

The governor went on to criticize European immigration policies, arguing they have undermined longstanding cultural and political ties with the United States.

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"They've really shot themselves in the foot..." he said.

"I think what [the U.K. has] done and other European countries have done, they've imported in mass numbers... [people who] want to take where they came from, and they want to change those countries to reflect things like Sharia, so if the reason why we have been allied with them for so long is because we have strong political and cultural bonds, those have eroded because of decisions that they have made."

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DeSantis said the U.S. cannot afford to make similar mistakes, arguing Florida is acting proactively to avoid the challenges seen overseas.

"We’re ahead of the curve here," he said. "It’s the right thing to do."

Fox News' Ashley Oliver contributed to this report.