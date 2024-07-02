New film 'Sound of Hope' shares amazing true story about the power of adoption, faith

A new film in theaters this week tells the inspiring true story of how families from a rural Black church banded together to make a difference in the lives of dozens of vulnerable children in foster care.

Angel Studios' "Sound of Hope: The story of Possum Trot" is based on the story of Bishop W.C. Martin and his wife, "First Lady" Donna Martin who led their congregation and community to adopt 77 of the hardest to place children out of foster care in the late 1990s.

The film shows how Donna felt a calling from God to open their home to children in the system, despite facing financial hardships and having two biological children of their own to raise. Eventually, the Martins' example fuels a movement in their church.

"It's one of those things that stays with you," actress Nika King, who plays Donna in the film, shared with Fox News Digital. "And if you've seen the film, you know that this is not just a movie [where] you walk out of theaters and never think about again. You're going to think about what's happening in our country with over 400,000 kids in the foster care system."

While the film has a hopeful message, it also doesn't shy away from the real-life struggles the Martins and these children faced. The film shows how several of the children suffered abuse and mental health issues.

King explained the trauma these kids faced made for some important, but emotionally-wrenching scenes to portray.

"It was difficult because, you know, playing some of those scenes with the kids and then realizing that this actually happened to a little boy or a little girl, it just broke my heart," King said. "There were times when I had to, at the end of the day, just decompress and reset and just realize that what I'm feeling right now is only a small part of probably what these kids went through."

King was also drawn to the film because her mother grew up in the foster care system. The actress described how her favorite scene in the film showcases the couple's commitment to and deep love they had for these kids.

"When I see that scene, even now, I just tear up. I cry because I'm just like, wow, you know, this is something that this family just decided, 'Hey, we're going to we're going to go through this together. It's not it's not going to be easy and it's going to be messy. But we were willing to make the sacrifice,' even at the risk of losing our own biological kids. So, in the journey of it all, it always comes back to love. You know, having that unconditional agape love," she reflected.

King, who is a Christian herself, says her own faith has influenced her to make a difference in others' lives as well. Through her own nonprofit The Rose of Sharon and vegan restaurant Blue Tree Cafe, she helps provide nutritional education and healthy food to impoverished communities in South Florida and Los Angeles.

"You know, God has a way of showing you that the gifts and the talents that you have is more than just, you know, being famous or rich or going after materialistic things. He has a way of using you to bring glory to him," she explained.

King hopes the Angel Studios' film will leave audiences inspired to make a positive difference in their communities, like the Martins did.

"How many times do you walk into a movie and be entertained and at the same time be motivated to go out and be a change agent in the world? Not very many times," she said. "I want them to be active participants in changing this horrible situation where 400,000 kids are in the system when they can be in loving homes."