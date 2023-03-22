New California bill would demand free condom distribution in public high schools

California's legislators want to provide free condoms in all high schools throughout the state.

State senator Caroline Menjivar D-Calif. and co-author Sen. Scott Wiener D-Calif., introduced the legislation requiring "each public school, including schools operated by a school district or county office of education and charter schools, to make internal and external condoms available to all pupils free of charge, as provided" in order to "prevent and reduce unintended pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections, on or before the start of the 2024–25 school year."

The website LegiScan further, "The bill would require these public schools to, at the beginning of each school year, inform pupils through existing school communication channels that free condoms are available and where the condoms can be obtained on school grounds."

The bill will also cover "immunization against human papillomavirus (HPV), as clinically indicated, to persons who are 18 years of age or younger."

The bill also suggested that certain racial groups are more known to catch sexually transmitted diseases through unprotected sexual intercourse.

"California youth, and in particular youth of color, are disproportionately impacted by the STI crisis. Statewide data indicate over half of all STIs in the state are experienced among California youth 15 to 24 years of age, inclusive," the bill said. "Young people in this age group make up more than 5 out of every 10 chlamydia cases in California, and more than 87 percent are youth of color."

The Los Angeles Times quoted one source who opposed the bill, California Family Council director Greg Burt.

"It should be obvious that more condoms are not the solution. The only sure way to reduce STI rates is to change student sexual activity and the number of sexual partners they have," he told the LA Times. "We have to stop assuming hormonal teens can’t control themselves."

The same article also quoted two students who are co-policy directors for GENup, a youth-led social justice organization.

"Nobody was really talking about making condoms easily accessible," one of them told the California news outlet. "Youth are being discriminated against, they’re being harassed, they’re being shamed for getting contraceptives when it’s just a necessity for their health."