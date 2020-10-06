Nevada widow wins Fox Bet Super 6 $100K prize: 'It’s a big help'

A Nevada widow who won Sunday’s Fox Bet Super 6 $100,000 prize told “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday that “it’s a big help.”

The Fox Bet player, identified as Paula, made all the right picks for Sunday's NFL matchups after predicting six of six winners and their margins of victory. Fox Bet Super 6 is a free-to-play app that typically focuses on sporting events, but also offers prizes for correct predictions related to the high-stakes presidential and vice presidential debates.

The single mother of four said that when she found out she won she “didn't think it was true at first” and once it sank in, she “started running around screaming and yelling and crying.”

When asked how she made her picks, Paula said, “I just sat down and did it. I have no idea.”

She noted that she picked the teams she liked and “probably bet in less than a minute.”

“I wish I had a great analytical thing for you, but no,” she told host Ainsley Earhardt.

Earhardt then pointed out that she lives in Nevada and could have walked “over to Las Vegas, but you won through Fox.”

“I know, it was really cool,” she said in response.

She explained that she downloaded the Fox Bet Super 6 app to bet on the debates.

“It's really fun,” she explained of the app. “You can do it at home so that's the reason I downloaded it.

“It's only the third time that I had ever done anything,” Paula continued. “I bet [on] the debate, I did football last Sunday and just did it this Sunday.”

Paula said she plans to buy herself a car with the money she won and “spoil her kids,” one of whom wants an Xbox Series X.

“Christmas will be good” this year, she said.

She added that next year she will think about buying a house.

Viewers of last week's first debate between President Trump and Joe Biden were able to enter for a chance to win $25,000 through Fox Bet Super 6.

Fox Bet Super 6 is making a triumphant return for Wednesday's vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

Users can play by submitting their answers to six questions centered around possible outcomes of Wednesday's debate.

A $25,000 prize pool is guaranteed to be given away by Fox Bet, with the cash split across the contest's top performers.

Fox Bet interim CEO Kip Levin told Fox News prior to the first Trump-Biden debate the game is a "fun, lighthearted way for you to engage."

"It’s not gambling because of the free-to-play model," he explained. "Super 6 is risk-free. Customers are not wagering anything -- it’s a free entry to answer some questions, engage in the debate in a new way, and potentially win some money if your predictions were correct."

Fox Bet Super 6 has given away more than $1.4 million since it launched in September 2019, primarily to winners of its weekly NFL contest.

Fox News’ Joseph Wulfsohn and Brian Flood contributed to this report.

FOX Bet Super 6 is available nationwide with the exception of Washington state.

FOX Bet is an online and mobile sportsbook originally developed through a first-of-its-kind national media and sports wagering partnership in the United States between The Stars Group Inc. and FOX Sports, a unit of Fox Corporation. On May 5, 2020, Flutter Entertainment Plc announced its acquisition of and subsequent merger with The Stars Group.”