Netanyahu threatens to sue New York Times for 'clear defamation' over misleading Gaza reporting

Israeli PM says the outlet ‘should be sued’ and is exploring legal action

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
Netanyahu threatens to sue The New York Times over Gaza 'defamation' Video

Netanyahu threatens to sue The New York Times over Gaza 'defamation'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls out The New York Times over its reporting on alleged starvation in Gaza, accusing the outlet of defamation and saying he has looked into filing a lawsuit on ‘America Reports.’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is accusing The New York Times of defamation over its reporting on starvation in Gaza, specifically a front-page photo of an emaciated child that the paper later acknowledged was misleading.

"[The] New York Times should be sued," Netanyahu told Fox News’ Bill Hemmer during an exclusive sit-down interview Thursday. 

"I'm actually looking at whether a country can sue The New York Times, and I'm looking into it right now, because I think it's such a… it's such clear defamation."

Netanyahu’s criticism stems from a photo used in a Times article headlined, "Young, Old and Sick Starve to Death in Gaza: ‘There Is Nothing.’" The photo showed a young boy being cradled by his mother. He is clearly emaciated with his spine poking through his skin. The article’s focus was meant to highlight the worsening humanitarian crisis in the war-torn region. 

NY TIMES' ERRONEOUS COVER PHOTO OF GAZAN CHILD JOINS SERIES OF MEDIA BLUNDERS FRAMING STORIES AGAINST ISRAEL

On Friday morning, the humiliating ordeal began when a heartbreaking image of a malnourished infant was splashed across the Times’ front cover with the somber headline,

Mohammed Zakaria al-Mutawaq appears severally malnourished on The New York Times front cover.  (New York Times)

Days later, the Times issued a correction acknowledging that the child had a preexisting medical condition that contributed to his appearance. Neither the article nor the caption originally included this information.

"I mean, you put a picture of a child that's supposed to then represent all these supposedly starving children, yet…" said Netanyahu, "they put in this picture of a child who has cerebral palsy."

NETANYAHU RESPONDS AFTER ISRAELI HOSTAGE SEEN EMACIATED, DIGGING GRAVE: 'CRUELTY OF HAMAS HAS NO BOUNDARIES'

The Times correction noted that after the story was published, they were informed of the preexisting health condition by the boy’s doctor. The outlet wrote: "Had The Times known the information before publication, it would have been included in the article and the picture caption."

But Netanyahu said the correction wasn’t satisfactory. 

"It’s [The New York Times] put out this thing," said Netanyahu. "Then it corrects it with a denial the size of a postage stamp buried in the back pages."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to the press after meeting with U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson at the U.S. Capitol.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to the press after meeting with US Speaker of the House Mike Johnson at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on July 8, 2025. US President Donald Trump said he will meet again with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later today to discuss ending fighting in Gaza. (Getty Images/Jim Watson)

Despite the Israeli leader’s outrage at the story, several international organizations, including the United Nations, have warned about the worsening hunger situation in Gaza. 

UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Ted Chaiban told Fox News that malnutrition in the region has reached famine levels.

"After 22 months of war, two months of a blockade by Israel, people are in a horrendous state," Chaiban said.

NEW YORK TIMES ADMITS USING MISLEADING COVER PHOTO OF EMACIATED GAZA CHILD

Netanyahu acknowledged the suffering but blamed Hamas for making the crisis worse. He's accused the terror group of looting aid shipments and reselling supplies at inflated prices.

Netanyahu calls out ‘propaganda’ on Hamas, says they are ‘exactly like neo-Nazis’ Video

"I don’t deny that there’s suffering," Netanyahu said. "I want to end the suffering, and I want to end it by ending Hamas rule."

During the interview, Netanyahu confirmed his intention to take full control of the Gaza Strip. The announcement marks a major policy shift after Israel left the territory nearly two decades ago. 

The New York Times did not immediately respond when contacted by Fox News Digital.

Madison is a production assistant for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.