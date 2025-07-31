UNICEF official says Gaza malnutrition reaches 'famine levels' as humanitarian aid trickles in

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Malnutrition levels inside the Gaza Strip have reached famine levels as aid starts to trickle in, UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Ted Chaiban told Fox News.

"The situation is catastrophic on the ground in Gaza." Chaiban said. "After 22 months of war, two months of a blockade by Israel, people are in a horrendous state."

Newly released data shows that a quarter of Gaza’s population, nearly 500,000 people, are enduring famine-like conditions.

UNICEF is working with the World Food Programme and the Food and Agriculture Organization to distribute food and nutrition supplements to Palestinian civilians, but Chaiban cautions that commercial access to Gaza is necessary to resolve the hunger crisis.

"On our own, we won’t be able to address the needs of two million people," Chaiban added.

Right now, UNICEF has three key requests from the Israeli government and military that must approve all entry of aid to Gaza.

UNICEF is requesting that their efforts be complemented by commercial traffic, dual-use issues of things like water pipes be resolved, and more partners be allowed to operate inside the enclave.

Humanitarian efforts have ramped up in recent days, with hundreds of trucks being permitted to distribute aid inside Gaza, coupled with airdrops of pallets by Jordan and the UAE. Currently, around 100 trucks a day are driving aid to central kitchens and warehouses. The United Nations aims to have 400 to 500 trucks a day working to address immediate humanitarian concerns.

"What is needed is to build on the opportunity and the opening of the humanitarian pause," Chaiban said. "To send that aid in through all channels and all routes in order that it can reach the population."

The UNICEF Deputy returned from a visit to Gaza this week. While there, he saw emaciated civilians walking around, empty markets and young children suffering from malnutrition. He believed that an end to the war is the only sustainable solution to address the expanding crisis.

"Most importantly is to reach a ceasefire and the release of hostages which should not be held in the Gaza Strip, so that there is relief on a more sustainable basis to the people in Gaza that have gone through a horrendous situation," Chaiban concluded.




