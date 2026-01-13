Neighbor 'shocked' by arrest of Illinois surgeon accused of killing ex-wife, dentist husband in Ohio

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The neighbor of the Illinois surgeon accused of fatally shooting his ex-wife and her dentist husband in Ohio is speaking out, revealing her shock since learning of the tragedy.

"I can't believe that he did something like this," Gera-Lind Kolarik told Fox News on Tuesday.

"I know that the police were in his apartment, and they were looking for a lot of clues. Maybe his shoes have something, some imprint on the snow or something like that, that he was outside there. Maybe there's some imprint on their carpet or something, so they were really going through his apartment and I saw them taking things and putting clothes and things into boxes…"

"They were here for two days from Columbus, Ohio," she recalled.

Kolarik's prior encounters with vascular surgeon Michael McKee, 39, were limited.

She told "Fox & Friends First" that she met him at the pool in her building and that they once barbecued together.

"I really had no idea that this person would be the one who would be committing such a crime. It really shocked me. It shocked a lot of the neighbors here in the building," she added.

Kolarik's shock came after McKee was taken into custody by law enforcement at his residence in Chicago, accused of fatally shooting his ex-wife Monique Tepe and her husband Spencer Tepe at their home in Columbus, Ohio, in late December.

Charging documents indicate police were able to identify McKee by linking him to a car that arrived in the Tepes' neighborhood shortly before the murders and left just after. The car was then located in Rockford, Ill., and police found evidence it belonged to McKee.

Despite having a limited encounter with the alleged gunman, Kolarik instantly recognized McKee's photo when a reporter provided it to her.

"I said, ‘Oh my gosh, I know this man.’ And it really amazed me because he was a very quiet person, but very nice, and I had nothing to suspect that this man would have such rage. But of course, people get really obsessed with everything, especially in relationships involving love and exes and so on."

McKee is facing two counts of aggravated premeditated murder after upgraded charges were filed by Columbus police.

Fox News' Brie Stimson and Adam Sabes contributed to this report.