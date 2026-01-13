Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Neighbor 'shocked' by arrest of Illinois surgeon accused of killing ex-wife, dentist husband in Ohio

Gera-Lind Kolarik says police searched Michael McKee's residence for two days, taking clothes and evidence

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Gera-Lind Kolarik, a neighbor of the alleged Ohio murderer, joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss her reaction to the suspect's arrest and why she believed he was a 'pleasant person' as he faces upgraded charges.

The neighbor of the Illinois surgeon accused of fatally shooting his ex-wife and her dentist husband in Ohio is speaking out, revealing her shock since learning of the tragedy.

"I can't believe that he did something like this," Gera-Lind Kolarik told Fox News on Tuesday.

"I know that the police were in his apartment, and they were looking for a lot of clues. Maybe his shoes have something, some imprint on the snow or something like that, that he was outside there. Maybe there's some imprint on their carpet or something, so they were really going through his apartment and I saw them taking things and putting clothes and things into boxes…"

"They were here for two days from Columbus, Ohio," she recalled.

911 CALL AT OHIO DENTIST'S HOME REPORTED 'DOMESTIC DISPUTE' MONTHS BEFORE HE AND WIFE FOUND SHOT DEAD: RECORDS

Spencer and Monique Tepe (L) and Michael McKee (R).

Michael McKee is charged with the Dec. 30, 2025, murders of Spencer and Monique Tepe. McKee appeared in court Monday afternoon. (Rob Misleh and WIFR via Pool)

Kolarik's prior encounters with vascular surgeon Michael McKee, 39, were limited.

She told "Fox & Friends First" that she met him at the pool in her building and that they once barbecued together.

"I really had no idea that this person would be the one who would be committing such a crime. It really shocked me. It shocked a lot of the neighbors here in the building," she added.

WHO IS MICHAEL DAVID MCKEE, THE MAN ACCUSED OF KILLING EX-WIFE AND DENTIST HUSBAND IN OHIO

Extradition hearing of Michael David McKee for the murder of the Tepe's

General view of the Winnebago County Justice Center, Jan. 12, 2026, in Rockford, Ill., where McKee’s extradition hearing took place. (Kamil Krzaczynski for Fox News Digital)

Kolarik's shock came after McKee was taken into custody by law enforcement at his residence in Chicago, accused of fatally shooting his ex-wife Monique Tepe and her husband Spencer Tepe at their home in Columbus, Ohio, in late December. 

Charging documents indicate police were able to identify McKee by linking him to a car that arrived in the Tepes' neighborhood shortly before the murders and left just after. The car was then located in Rockford, Ill., and police found evidence it belonged to McKee.

Despite having a limited encounter with the alleged gunman, Kolarik instantly recognized McKee's photo when a reporter provided it to her.

"I said, ‘Oh my gosh, I know this man.’ And it really amazed me because he was a very quiet person, but very nice, and I had nothing to suspect that this man would have such rage. But of course, people get really obsessed with everything, especially in relationships involving love and exes and so on."

McKee is facing two counts of aggravated premeditated murder after upgraded charges were filed by Columbus police.

Fox News' Brie Stimson and Adam Sabes contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

