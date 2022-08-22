NBC's Yamiche Alcindor: Many people are 'very worried' about Trump stealing election in 2024

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NBC's Yamiche Alcindor said Monday during an appearance on MSNBC's "José Díaz-Balart Reports" that people on the Democratic side of things were "very worried" about former President Trump or other Republicans stealing the election in 2024.

While discussing a recent NBC News poll that found 74% of voters believe that the country is moving in the wrong direction and that 58% of voters said America’s best years are behind it. The poll also found that "threats to democracy" was ahead of "cost of living" and "jobs and the economy" when asked about the most important issue facing the U.S.

Alcindor said the polling was "striking."

"This really tells us the American public is looking at this, and they’re worried and that is really important because cost of living, someone’s very survival, their ability to provide for their family, that usually you would think is going to be the number one thing but when you have threats to democracy surpassing that, it really tells you that the American public is very, very concerned about sort of whether or not our great experiment, which is American democracy, whether or not that will continue to exist," she said.

Díaz-Balart followed up and asked about why Americans are so unhappy, referencing the 58% of voters who said that the country's best years were behind it.

"What you see really is on the Democratic side, people that are very, very worried about the direction of this country, they’re very worried especially about former President Trump possibly coming back into power or former President Trump or another Republican stealing the election in 2022 or 2024 because we've seen so many election deniers be elected," she said.

She added that on the Republican side, many are concerned that too many people believe the 2020 election was "free and fair."

"So on both sides in both political parties, you’re seeing a lot of anxiety. Add to that Jose, that we’re still living in the middle of a pandemic. More than a million Americans have died, and I think while we always doing stories about all the different political implications and political developments, I think a lot of people are feeling very scared about their personal lives and scared about the future and sort of their ability to survive and thrive in this country," she said

Polling out of California, published by Berkeley IGS Polls, found that most Californians don't want the former president or President Biden to run again in 2024.

The poll found that 61% did not want Biden to run in 2024 and that 7 out of 10 voters did not want Trump to run again in the 2024 election.

The former president has yet to formally announce a 2024 run but has dropped several hints that he's planning to run.

Fox News Digital asked Trump at CPAC in early August when he plans to make a formal announcement.

"It’s certainly not a very long period, the time is coming," Trump responded. "I think people are going to be very happy, our country has never been in a position like this, we've lost everything.

