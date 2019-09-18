NBC News mocked for gathering 'climate confessions' from supposed environmental sinners

NBC News raised eyebrows on Wednesday after launching a "climate confessions" section -- meant to gather anonymous admissions of alleged guilt from those whose actions do not help the environment.

"Even those who care deeply about the planet's future can slip up now and then. Tell us: Where do you fall short in preventing climate change? Do you blast the A/C? Throw out half your lunch? Grill a steak every week? Share your anonymous confession with NBC News," the page reads.

After clicking on the page, visitors are presented with the option to fill out their own "confession" or view the anonymous confessions of others.

Many of the confessions are light-hearted. One person confessed that they "eat meat every day" and won't stop because "it's good." Another wrote that they drive 80 miles to work daily.

Others, however, are somewhat blunter.

"I don't do anything for the environment. I don't care," one person wrote. Someone else claimed they "require at least half a roll of TP when wiping."

"I like my house to be 85 in the winter and 55 in the summer. Deal with it, hippies."

Another had a similar confession: "I run my AC 24/7. I'm not going to sweat to appease this climate religion."

Others had fun at the expense of NBC News on social media.

"This 'confession' page by NBC News about how you supposedly contribute to climate change is insane," Townhall editor and Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich reacted. "Eat meat? You must confess! Use plastic? Confess! Drive a car? Congress! There's a list of 'sins.' Climate change is a religion."