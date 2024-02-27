Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

NBC News alters ‘Republicans pounce’ approach, says GOP invokes Laken Riley murder for immigration crackdown

Suspected murderer entered United States illegally

Brian Flood By Brian Flood Fox News
Published
close
Georgia lawmaker says suspect in UGA murder should not have been on the streets Video

Georgia lawmaker says suspect in UGA murder should not have been on the streets

Georgia State Rep. Houston Gaines joined Americas Newsroom to discuss why he is pushing for the death penalty in the UGA murder case after the Athens DA tapped a special prosecutor to handle the case.

NBC News was criticized Tuesday for the way it framed a story about the tragic murder of Laken Riley allegedly at the hands of an illegal immigrant

Conservatives often mock the "Republicans pounce" approach they accuse mainstream media outlets of using to frame news that is difficult for Democrats. NBC News slightly changed the formula Monday when it published a story headlined, "Republicans invoke Georgia student’s death in push for hard-line immigration policies," that put a spotlight on GOP reaction to Riley's murder.

Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student at Augusta University in Athens, was found dead on the University of Georgia campus last week. Police have charged Jose Antonio Ibarra with her murder, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) since confirmed that Ibarra entered the U.S. illegally in 2022 and had previously been arrested in New York City. 

LAKEN RILEY MURDER: MEDIA OUTLETS FOCUS ON LONE JOGGERS, DOWNPLAY SUSPECTED KILLER’S IMMIGRATION STATUS

A photo of the UGA crime scene below photos of Laken Riley and suspect Jose Ibarra

University of Georgia murder suspect Jose Ibarra lived within a five-minute walk of the approximate scene where he allegedly murdered 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley on Feb. 22. (Mark Sims for Fox News Digital/ Laken Riley/ Jose Ibarra)

The NBC News story featured a subhead, "Former President Trump cited the killing of nursing student Laken Riley to bash President Joe Biden in his vow to ‘immediately seal the border’ if he returns to office." 

The NBC News story also noted that prominent Republicans such as Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and House Speaker Mike Johnson have "used Riley’s death to criticize the Biden administration." 

RealClearPolitics president Tom Bevan shared a screengrab of the NBC News headline, which was promptly criticized. 

"We've moved past pouncing and now we are INVOKING," one follower reacted.  

AP REPORT ON LAKEN RILEY MURDER OMITS SUSPECT'S IMMIGRATION STATUS, FOCUSES ON DANGERS OF WOMEN JOGGING ALONE

Laken Riley smiles wearing a brown top

Laken Riley poses for a photo posted to Facebook. Riley, a nursing student at the University of Georgia, was found dead near a lake on campus on Thursday, February 22, 2024. (Laken Riley/Facebook)

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution recently took a similar approach when promoting coverage of the murder on social media.  

"Top Georgia Republicans quickly tied the killing of a student on the University of Georgia campus to President Joe Biden’s immigration policies, decrying what they see as lax border controls after a suspect from Venezuela was charged with murder," the Atlanta Journal-Constitution posted on X. 

ICE CONFIRMS GEORGIA STUDENT MURDER SUSPECT ENTERED US ILLEGALLY, WAS PREVIOUSLY ARRESTED IN NYC

Coverage of the Riley killing has been polarizing and an Associated Press story was ridiculed by conservatives over the weekend for appearing to categorize the murder more about the "fears of solo female athletes" rather than illegal immigration and weak crime laws. The AP published an article on Saturday that failed to mention Ibarra’s immigration or criminal record and instead focused on how Riley was murdered while jogging by herself; other reporting by the outlet did mention the suspect's immigration status.

The New York Post editorial board accused the AP of "sliding right up to the edge of victim-blaming" with its piece. 

AP omitting Laken Riley murder suspects immigration status in story is journalism malpractice: Leo Terrell Video

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Brian Flood is a media editor/reporter for FOX News Digital. Story tips can be sent to brian.flood@fox.com and on Twitter: @briansflood. 