NBC fires top executive Meredith Ahr for fostering 'toxic workplace': report

NBC reportedly fired one of its top executives on Monday amid an investigation looking into some of the network's honchos who are allegedly fostering a "toxic workplace."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, unscripted executive Meredith Ahr was ousted after claims emerged that she and former NBC entertainment president Paul Telegdy, who was ousted back in August, oversaw "homophobic, misogynistic and racist behavior," much of it stemming from her reality television division.

Sixty current and former NBC employees were reportedly questioned by an investigator, which concluded that the behavior of Ahr and Telegdy "was not in line with standards the company expects."

Back in July, THR reported that Ahr "often egged Telegdy on in his alleged mockery of others, though at times she then switched course and restrained him with a look or murmur" and that Ahr herself "could reduce staffers to tears" in what was dubbed as a "mean girls" culture in her department.

Ahr's staff was also implicated in former "America's Got Talent" judge Gabrielle Union's settlement with the network after a staffer relayed that Union's hair was "too wild" and that it needed to be "toned down," something Union said implied “that her hair was ‘too black’.”

The executive told THR in a statement at the time, “I have spent my career striving to create a work environment that gives people an opportunity to learn and grow, as well as championing diversity and inclusion both on our shows and in our executive ranks. To see this false portrait painted by anonymous sources is devastating, and in no way reflects who I am.”

Ahr had worked for NBC since 2001.