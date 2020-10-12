Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

NBC fires top executive Meredith Ahr for fostering 'toxic workplace': report

Former reality TV chief reportedly 'could reduce staffers to tears'

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
close
NBC town hall faces criticism from some political reporters for being a 'Biden infomercial'Video

NBC town hall faces criticism from some political reporters for being a 'Biden infomercial'

Howard Kurtz, 'Media Buzz' host, on the backlash Biden is facing following his town hall.

NBC reportedly fired one of its top executives on Monday amid an investigation looking into some of the network's honchos who are allegedly fostering a "toxic workplace." 

According to The Hollywood Reporter, unscripted executive Meredith Ahr was ousted after claims emerged that she and former NBC entertainment president Paul Telegdy, who was ousted back in August, oversaw "homophobic, misogynistic and racist behavior," much of it stemming from her reality television division. 

NBC TOWN HALL PANNED AS A 'BIDEN INFOMERCIAL': 'UNDECIDED VOTERS' DIDN'T SEEM SO 'UNDECIDED'

Sixty current and former NBC employees were reportedly questioned by an investigator, which concluded that the behavior of Ahr and Telegdy "was not in line with standards the company expects."

HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 06: President of Universal Television Alternative Studio Meredith Ahr attends the Hollywood Reporter/Lifetime WIE Breakfast at Milk Studios on December 6, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for A+E Networks/Lifetime)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 06: President of Universal Television Alternative Studio Meredith Ahr attends the Hollywood Reporter/Lifetime WIE Breakfast at Milk Studios on December 6, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for A+E Networks/Lifetime)

Back in July, THR reported that Ahr "often egged Telegdy on in his alleged mockery of others, though at times she then switched course and restrained him with a look or murmur" and that Ahr herself "could reduce staffers to tears" in what was dubbed as a "mean girls" culture in her department. 

Ahr's staff was also implicated in former "America's Got Talent" judge Gabrielle Union's settlement with the network after a staffer relayed that Union's hair was "too wild" and that it needed to be "toned down," something Union said implied “that her hair was ‘too black’.” 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The executive told THR in a statement at the time, “I have spent my career striving to create a work environment that gives people an opportunity to learn and grow, as well as championing diversity and inclusion both on our shows and in our executive ranks. To see this false portrait painted by anonymous sources is devastating, and in no way reflects who I am.”

Ahr had worked for NBC since 2001. 

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @JosephWulfsohn.