NBC News contributor says Biden administration more about 'wish casting' than 'preparation'

One panelist said this could be a 'huge problem' for Democrats

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck
Sen. Hagerty warns against ending of Title 42, predicts 'disaster of epic proportions' Video

Sen. Hagerty warns against ending of Title 42, predicts 'disaster of epic proportions'

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., joined 'Sunday Morning Futures' to discuss the end of the COVID-era border policy in May as Border Patrol braces for a flood of migrants.

NBC News contributor and Cook Political Report editor Amy Walter said Sunday that President Biden's administration was "more about wish casting than it is preparation."

Walter joined NBC News' Leigh Ann Caldwell, political strategist Cornell Belcher and Republican strategist Brad Todd on "Meet the Press" to discuss the Biden administration's announcement that they would be ending Title 42 in May. Title 42 is a public health policy that allows border patrol agents to expel migrants at the border which was enacted because of COVID-19 during the Trump administration.

"It becomes an issue, as I said, much more about, is the administration prepared to deal with the problems that go on their plate. It just seems so often with the administration thus far, it is much more about wish casting than it is preparation," she said. "Wish casting about inflation, right, it's going to be transitory. Wish casting that we're going to get Manchin, we're going to get Sinema, they're going to come around eventually."  

MANCHIN CALLS BIDEN LIFTING TITLE 42 BORDER POLICY A ‘FRIGHTENING DECISION’ 

U.S. President Joe Biden, flanked by Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan and senior aide Steve Ricchetti, holds a meeting on infrastructure with labor and business leaders at the White House in Washington, U.S. July 22, 2021. 

U.S. President Joe Biden, flanked by Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan and senior aide Steve Ricchetti, holds a meeting on infrastructure with labor and business leaders at the White House in Washington, U.S. July 22, 2021.

Border officials have been warning that the border is already at crisis levels, with 7,000-plus encounters a day, more than 164,000 encounters in February, and that number expected to be even higher for March. 

Anchor Chuck Todd noted remarks from multiple Democrats, who expressed concerns of a migrant surge over the decision to end this policy. One Democratic lawmaker who spoke out is Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, who said the Biden administration ended Title 42 "without a plan." Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., called Biden's announcement a "frightening decision" and said that the administration should "reconsider."

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) spoke out against President Biden's decision to end Title 42. 

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) spoke out against President Biden's decision to end Title 42.

DEM SENATORS SOUND ALARM OVER REPORTS BIDEN WILL END TITLE 42 BORDER POLICY

Walter said immigration was about "the issue of competency" and "preparedness." She said that over 30% of Republican primary ads mention immigration, compared to 12% in 2018. 

Todd asked Caldwell how "thorny" the issue of immigration might get for Democrats.

"Extremely thorny, and that is an understatement," Caldwell responded. "People who are running for reelection, especially this is going to be difficult for them." 

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WVa., speaks to the media after senate democrats luncheon, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Biden is meeting privately with Senate Democrats at the Capitol, a visit intended to deliver a jolt to the party's long-stalled voting and elections legislation.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WVa., speaks to the media after senate democrats luncheon, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Friday that the DHS has "put in place a comprehensive, whole-of-government strategy to manage any potential increase in the number of migrants encountered at our border."

Talia Kaplan contributed to this report. 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.