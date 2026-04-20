NASCAR's Kyle Busch says he wants to beat competition 'into the ground,' does not make friends with drivers

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Kyle Busch said life on the NASCAR circuit can feel like a "traveling trailer park," but that doesn't mean he feels neighborly toward his fellow drivers. They are his competition, not his friends, he said on "Hang Out With Sean Hannity."

Busch said he spent a lot of time around other NASCAR drivers as they moved from one race to the next.

"We're a traveling circus... or a traveling trailer park, whichever you want to call it, because we're in the same motor home lot every single weekend," he told Sean Hannity on a new episode of his podcast.

Busch pointed out that a lot of the drivers who were friendly with one another grew up racing together. Even his own 10-year-old son made friends at the racetrack, he said. But not Busch.

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"I grew up in Vegas and when I went to the racetrack... I kind of grew up the way of like, you bring your friends with you, and you hate everybody else that's there, because they're your competition, right?" he told Hannity.

"You want to beat those guys. You want to beat them into the ground. You want to go home with the trophy and the money and come back and do it all again next week, you know?"

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Busch's comments come amid tension between himself and NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin, who mentioned Busch on his podcast, "Actions Detrimental."

"Kyle Busch, I can’t hold the guy’s helmet talent-wise. But [him losing races] is not new. He’s struggled for five years now. We have to be honest about our expectations. If you’re expecting Kyle Busch to just go back to victory lane on a regular basis, you are kidding yourselves, and you’re going to be very disappointed," said Hamlin.

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Busch replied in a video posted to X by journalist Jeff Gluck, in which the NASCAR star said he would switch vehicles with Hamlin any time.

"People don’t know what the hell they’re talking about, and in this instance, I don’t feel like Denny Hamlin even knows what the hell he’s talking about," he said. "So he can bash me all he wants — and I can certainly make his life hell."