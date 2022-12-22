Nancy Pelosi praises media as ‘guardians of democracy’ in last weekly press conference as House Speaker

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called journalists "guardians of democracy" on Thursday during her last formal press conference before giving up the gavel.

"This is my final weekly press conference, and some of you gave been covering Congress for a long time, others are new, all of you are guardians of democracy," Pelosi said.

Perhaps Pelosi was inspired by the Washington Post’s regularly mocked "Democracy Dies in Darkness" slogan, as she continued to praise the press.

"You’ve heard me say again and again, if there were one freedom in the First Amendment, the freedom of the press, that would be the one that protects and defends all the other freedoms," Pelosi continued. "Founders knew that freedom of the press is foundational to government of, by and for the people."

Pelosi then said she admires reporters for their public service.

"I’ve always enjoyed our conversation," Pelosi said, adding that she enjoys talking about the San Francisco sports teams.

"I wish you and all of your loved ones a happy holiday," she said.

Pelosi served as House Speaker from 2007 to 2011 and regained the gavel in 2019. House Democrats voted last month to make Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., their leader in the next Congress, replacing 82-year-old Pelosi.

Pelosi, who will remain in the House as a rank-and-file member, announced her decision to step down as leader shortly after Democrats lost control of the House of Representatives in this year's midterm elections. The decision created the first open race for Democratic leader since Pelosi was elevated to the role in 2003.

Despite declaring her love for the press, Pelosi recently snapped at a reporter and responded, "Don't bother me," when asked if she planned to serve the full remainder of her term.

Last week, Pelosi was immortalized at the Capitol during a ceremony in Statuary Hall where her official portrait was unveiled. She also became the first female in U.S. history to receive such an honor.

Pelosi’s tenure as Speaker was celebrated alongside her husband Paul and other current and former members of Congress. Former President Barack Obama provided a videotaped message in which he said Pelosi "inspired a generation of women to run, win and lead because they’ve seen her, what someone like her — and someone like them — can do."

Fox News’ Haris Alic and Lwarence RIchard contributed to this report.