Nancy Mace flames far-left activist for 'dangerous rhetoric' hypocrisy: Not in front of me and my committee

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., reacted to a fiery exchange she had with a far-left activist over dangerous rhetoric on social media Wednesday on "Hannity."

Mace confronted transgender rights activist Alejandra Caraballo at a hearing of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, highlighting her own hypocritical tweets on social media calling for violence against Supreme Court justices.

"If you’re going to be a hypocrite who advocates violence online, you probably shouldn’t do it coming before me and my committee," the congresswoman said.

"What you saw yesterday is a preview of what’s going to happen next year when there is new management in town on oversight. When you come into that room to testify, we’re going to show you for the hypocrites that you are because there’s one standard for the left, and then there’s a standard for everybody else."

Mace argued the people who like to come before the committee and argue about threats to democracy and hate speech online are often the ones who practice it themselves.

Caraballo tweeted Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again" and should be "accost[ed] every time they are in public."

She agreed with the South Carolina congresswoman that rhetoric on social media and rhetoric targeting officials with violence are threats to democracy before denying her own tweets exemplified dangerous rhetoric.

Mace explained she has been a victim of political violence and knows how threats online can transfer over to real-life harm.

SC REP. NANCY MACE'S HOME VANDALIZED WITH ANTIFA SYMBOLS: ‘IT’S SUCH A VIOLATION OF ONE'S PRIVACY'

"I’ve had my car keyed, I’ve had my house spray-painted. Recently earlier this year in August I had my house trespassed again for the second time in about a year," she said.

"I deal with threats day in and day out because I sometimes take positions that people don’t like. I’m in a purple district that’s what happens."

The GOP lawmaker said online threats caused her to carry a gun with her everywhere she goes.

"I’ve been accosted on the streets in public physically and verbally, and it is not okay and to see these people come to Congress and to see the hypocrisy on the Constitution, to see the hypocrisy on what they believe democracy should be; it’s not at your whim," she told host Sean Hannity.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We have this beautiful document of our Founding Fathers and we should be holding people to the fullest extent of the law regardless if they have an R or a D by their name."