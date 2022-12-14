Nancy Mace taunts left-wing activist she exposed for extremist tweets with snowflake emoji

After a leftist pro-abortion activist was publicly called out by her during a Congressional hearing, Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C. celebrated with a victory lap on Twitter.

Mace went viral this week for a heated exchange she had with activist Alejandra Caraballo, during which Mace read one of Caraballo’s tweets out loud. Caraballo was there as part of a hearing of the House Oversight Committee on links between White supremacy and anti-LGBT figures.

"If you step into my kitchen you better be able to handle the heat," Mace wrote later in a taunting tweet.

The verbal battle has been liked roughly 30,000 times on Twitter in a post by the account "Libs of TikTok" alone.

Mace, one of the few Republicans at the hearing, spoke to Caraballo on the threats posed by anti-democratic extremist groups.

She asked all the witnesses whether they consider violent rhetoric against government officials on social media to be a "threat to democracy."

Caraballo, who goes by "@Esqueer_" on Twitter, responded in the affirmative, giving Mace an opening to display one of her incendiary tweets on a billboard.

Caraballo's tweet called for Americans to treat the Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade "pariahs." "The 6 justices who overturned Roe should never know peace again. It is our civic duty to accost them every time they are in public. They are pariahs. Since women don’t have their rights, these justices should never have a peaceful moment in public again."

Mace also shared a snowflake emoji on Wednesday showing a screenshot of Caraballo blocking her on Twitter. It was an apparent reference to calling someone a "snowflake," a common derogatory term for partisans viewed as overly sensitive or meek.

Caraballo shared another user's post in an attempt to one-up Mace in the dispute. "I'd say my rep has the maturity of an adolescent, but that would be an insult to my teenage patients who are far kinder humans than Mace will ever be. Regardless of her disagreement with Caraballo, Mace turned a testimony about LGBTQ harassment into her own pick-me Twitter spat."

During the hearing, Caraballo insisted that Mace was not giving the "correct characterization" of her tweet. Mace pointed out in return that a man was arrested in June for attempting to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh as a result of the draft opinion leak overturning Roe v. Wade.

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this article.