Nancy Mace calls 'Squad' members 'drama queens' after meltdown over Omar committee removal

South Carolina GOP Rep. Nancy Mace told "Fox & Friends" on Friday it was "no surprise" to her that far-left lawmakers like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez used "racism as an excuse" for Rep. Ilhan Omar's committee removal after "Squad" members attacked Republicans for the vote.

ILHAN OMAR GETS THE BOOT: HOUSE VOTES HER OFF FOREIGN AFFAIRS COMMITTEE AS DEMOCRATS CITE 'RACISM'

NANCY MACE: I would say that was complete drama queens on full display. And there's no surprise there that they would use racism as an excuse. They weren't there two years ago when Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar were being kicked off. They weren't using that as an excuse. And it's really unbelievable. But it's very typical of the ‘Squad’ to see that kind of behavior on the floor.