Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox Nation
Published

Nancy Grace blasts 'Cult Mom' Lori Vallow's attempt to have her sentence reduced: 'How dare she'

Nancy Grace's 'Crime Stories' is available for streaming on Fox Nation

Taylor Penley
By Taylor Penley | Fox News
close
Court adjourned: Nancy Grace blasts Lori Vallow's attempted justification to lower her sentence Video

Court adjourned: Nancy Grace blasts Lori Vallow's attempted justification to lower her sentence

Fox Nation host Nancy Grace tackles the Lori Vallow Daybell case and sentencing, criticizing the 'Cult Mom' for her attempts to have her sentence reduced.

Fox Nation host Nancy Grace grilled convicted killer Lori Vallow Daybell for what she called an attempt at getting the judge to lighten her sentence for the murders of her two children and conspiring in the death of her husband Chad Daybell's first wife, Tammy.

Standing in an Idaho courtroom during her sentencing hearing Monday, Vallow told the judge that her three victims were "happy and busy" in the spirit world.

"I have had many communications with Jesus Christ, savior of this world, and our heavenly parents. I have had many angelic visitors have come and communicated with me and even manifested themselves to me because of these communications," she said. "I know for a fact that my children are happy and busy in the spirit world. Because of my communications with my friend, Tammy Daybell, I know that she is also very happy and extremely busy."

‘CULT MOM LORI VALLOW SAYS AT SENTENCING THAT HER MURDERED CHILDREN ‘ARE HAPPY AND BUSY’

Lori Vallow Daybell in court on Monday, July 31, 2023

Lori Vallow Daybell sits during her sentencing hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, Idaho, Monday, July 31, 2023.  (Tony Blakeslee/EastIdahoNews.com)

"How dare she?" Grace said on a recent installment of Fox Nation's "Crime Stories" series. "How dare she say her murdered children are happy and busy and have it as justification to lessen or lower her sentence in court. But, oh yes she did."

As Grace noted, Judge Steven Boyce bought none of it.

Vallow was sentenced to life in prison without parole for five terms on Monday, including three consecutive life sentences. Among the charges were first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. 

"He based that reasoning on the fact that these were three separate murders at three separate times with three separate victims, as opposed to one fell swoop of a murder where three victims were killed," Grace explained. 

LORI VALLOW TRIAL: ‘CULT MOM’ SENTENCED IN MURDERS OF 2 OF HER CHILDREN, HUSBAND'S FIRST WIFE

Lori Vallow's new mugshot

Vallow Daybell was Sentenced on Monday to Multiple Life Terms. Booking Photo was taken Today (8/1/23), at 9:24 am MT, at the Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center in Pocatello, Idaho, Per the Idaho Dept. of Corrections. (Idaho Dept. of Corrections/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

He also tacked on an additional 20-year sentence citing her attempts to take her children's social security benefits after their deaths, a move he previously blasted as taking "blood money" to keep for herself.

At the same time, Vallow said she "always mourned the loss" of the victims, a nugget Grace alleged could hint at Chad Daybell's claims in court as he faces charges for Tammy's murder as well as the murders of Vallow's children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

He is also charged with conspiracy to commit murder for the three deaths. Boyce set a trail date for Chad Daybell for April 1, 2024.

LORI VALLOW TRIAL: HEAR ‘CULT MOM,’ HER SISTER SPEAK AFTER VALLOW'S CHILDREN FOUND DEAD

Lori Vallow mugshot and profile mugshot

Lori Vallow in a new mugshot taken after her murder conviction. (Madison County Sheriff)

"This may give us a peek into what Chad Daybell is going to claim in court that there were accidental deaths, suicides, accidental death because of medications… Is that what she's telling herself, what happened to her children?" Grace said of Vallow's "mourning" claim.

"The court pointed out that she was on a beach in Hawaii dancing a hula dance with her new husband, knowing full well people were looking for her children who were found dismembered and murdered on her new husband's property. We learned that she would not cooperate with a pre-sentence investigation that could have offered some mitigation."

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NATION

'Doomsday' mom Lori Vallow says at sentencing that her 2 dead children 'are happy and busy' Video

To watch Nancy Grace's "Crime Stories" and hear from her star-studded panel of experts, subscribe to Fox Nation and being streaming today.

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media

Fox News' Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.