Kennedy says Dems repeatedly trying to compare Russia probe to Watergate

Congressional Democrats continue to wrongfully attempt to draw parallels between the Watergate scandal and the Russia investigation, according to Fox Business Network's Kennedy.

Allegations that President Trump obstructed justice are a far cry from the infamous departures of Nixon White House officials in 1973, Kennedy claimed Thursday on "The Five."

"People are constantly trying to draw comparisons between Watergate and this administration," she said.

"I don't think the comparisons are there."

Reacting to the two hearings featuring former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, the "Kennedy" host remarks, "it's not John Dean."

"Robert Mueller is not Archibald Cox. This was not the Saturday Night Massacre. There weren't a million co-conspirators."

Cox, who served as former President John F. Kennedy's solicitor general, was appointed by then-incoming Nixon Attorney General Elliot Richardson to serve as a special prosecutor to investigate Watergate.

Regarding those charged in the Russia investigation, Kennedy added, "It's not the same thing as the characters and the events in Watergate."

"Republicans found that out part-way because they tried to draw the same comparisons with Bill Clinton and that completely blew up in their faces," she said.

Offering further reaction, Jesse Watters called impeachment a "cheap" remedy.

"With everything against the president, they just want to cut corners," he said.