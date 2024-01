Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

MSNBC host Joy Reid compared U.S. lawmakers and their supporters who oppose the illegal immigrant surge at the border to "old southerners" who resisted integration "by any means necessary."

Reid made the claims during the Wednesday episode of her network show "The ReidOut," while bad-mouthing conservatives and "MAGA world" policy proposals for the country to her guest Paola Ramos.

Reid made the comments as the U.S. southern border saw the highest number of illegal immigrants cross in a single month in December.

SUPREME COURT SIDES WITH BIDEN IN TEXAS BORDER WIRE CASE; BORDER PATROL UNION BLASTS THE DECISION

Her remarks came as the state of Texas engages in a legal showdown against the federal government over enforcement of the border. The U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled to allow the Biden administration to remove razor wire fencing established by Texas at points along the border.

Texas leaders like Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, and Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, are continuing to fight the Biden administration despite the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Roy told Fox News on Tuesday , "It's like, if someone's breaking into your house, and the court says, 'Oh, sorry. You can't defend yourself.' What do you tell the court? You tell the court to go to hell, you defend yourself and then figure it out later."

Reid ripped these comments specifically, telling Ramos, "And very quickly, this massive resistance, it sounds like the old Southerners who said that we will resist integration by any means necessary, that Chip Roy language."

She then asked Ramos, "How does that read inside of the Latino community?"

ABBOTT DECLARES TEXAS HAS ‘RIGHT TO SELF-DEFENSE’ FROM MIGRANT ‘INVASION’ AMID FEUD WITH BIDEN ADMIN

Ramos, who works for Vice News and author of the book "Finding Latinx," slammed supposed Republican hypocrisy on this issue, claiming they’re breaking the law all the while calling themselves the party of law and order.

"It's very simple. If you're the Republican Party, you're allegedly the party of laws and order. And you're essentially telling local authorities to break the law. So, I think once again, going into this image of, you know, who is the party of law and order and who is the party for ‘democracy.’"

"I think that’s where we have to highlight the hypocrisy, regardless of the politics. They're essentially telling people to break the law," Ramos added.

Earlier in the segment, Reid appeared to paint a harrowing picture of how conservative Trump voters want to remake America, and that included abortion bans and a secure border.

"There is no better example of what MAGA World wants for the rest of America than Texas: A total ban on abortion, failing infrastructure, and draconian measures meant to secure the border – which includes letting migrants, including a mother and her two children, drown, setting up buoys with buzz saws, barring federal agents from assisting with border control, and passing legislation that makes it a state crime to cross the border," she said.