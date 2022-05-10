MSNBC's O'Donnell slams 'corrupted' U.S. Constitution as 'much weaker document than we thought'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

During the Monday night episode of MSNBC’s The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell, O’Donnell claimed that the Constitution has become corrupted by way of Republicans’ efforts to establish a conservative majority on the Supreme Court. O’Donnell also claimed that the Constitution is a "weaker document than we thought."

During his latest MSNBC rant in the aftermath of the Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v Wade leaking, O’Donnell made some hefty attacks against the American Constitution, arguing that the fact that President Donald Trump and Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., were able to install justices poised to overturn Roe v Wade means that the founding documents are corrupted and weak.

O’Donnell began his monologue complaining about how the "stupidest" president in history helped corrupt the Constitution.

ACTIVIST GROUP THREATENS TO ‘BURN EUCHARIST’ IN DISPLAY OF ‘DISGUST’ TOWARD CATHOLICS: ‘BIGOTRY’

"Donald Trump is obviously by a gigantic order of magnitude, the stupidest man who has ever won the Electoral College," he stated, adding, "And in the presidency, stupidity is dangerous."

O’Donnell then tore into the U.S. Constitution, claiming, "And thanks to the corruption of the Constitution, which has turned out to be a much weaker document than we thought, Mitch McConnell refused to follow the constitutional requirement of the Senate giving the president of the United States advice and consent on President Obama’s last Supreme Court nominee."

O’Donnell was referring to how McConnell blocked Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland from becoming a Supreme Court justice in 2016.

He continued, trying to tie the "stupidest president in history," McConnell and the corrupt Constitution to the current attack on Roe v. Wade.

FLASHBACK: PROGRESSIVE LEGAL EXPERTS CALL ROE V WADE UNCONSTITUTIONALLY ‘INDEFENSIBLE’

"By refusing to even vote on President Obama’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Mitch McConnell set up the stupidest president in history to appoint one third of the Supreme Court, using a list of possible nominees, given to him by Mitch McConnell. That is corrupting the Constitution," the host argued.

"And now, the constitutionally corrupted Supreme Court is working on a draft opinion," he continued, "In which five Supreme Court justices, only one of whom was appointed by a Republican president who actually got the most votes in the presidential election, will, for the first time in the country’s history, revoke a constitutional right."

O’Donnell then described this right, abortion, as "the constitutional right for women and girls and children who get pregnant, to decide what happens next inside their own bodies."

O’Donnell was speaking about former President George W. Bush and his appointment of Supreme Court Justice John Roberts in 2005, when referring to the "Republican president" with the "most votes in the presidential election." Bush won both the electoral and popular vote in 2004 over presidential candidate John Kerry after losing the popular vote to Al Gore in 2000. The United States does not elect presidents by popular vote, but indirectly through the Electoral College.