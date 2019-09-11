MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace uses 9/11 commemoration to attack Trump

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace commemorated the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in part by attacking President Trump.

Wallace, a former White House communications director under President George W. Bush, reflected on her experience as the U.S. was being attacked.

"I was in the WH on 9/11 -after 3rd plane [United Flight 77] crashed [into the Pentagon] we evacuated with the WH press corps on orders from the USSS [Secret Service] who pointed up and said “'they’re coming,'” Wallace tweeted. "We ran out the NW gate together-potential targets of terrorists."

NEW YORK TIMES DELETES 9/11 TWEET AFTER BACKLASH: 'AIRPLANES TOOK AIM AND BROUGHT DOWN THE WORLD TRADE CENTER

The "Deadline: White House" host then quickly pivoted to the current president and his repeated attacks against the media.

"When Trump calls press enemy of the people I think of this day," Wallace added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last month, Wallace issued an apology after failing to challenge a guest on her show who suggested that Trump was seeking the "extermination" of Latinos in America.