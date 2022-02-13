MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan suggests 'expand the Supreme Court' in steps for fighting COVID

MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan suggested expanding the Supreme Court in a tweet outlining his position on taking "dire emergency steps" when it comes to COVID-19.

"Keep mask mandates — especially in schools. Keep vaccine mandates — where possible. Bring in a damn vaccine mandate for domestic air travel via EO. Sen out more free high-quality masks & rapid tests on a monthly basis. Tie ‘opening up’ to booster uptake. Expand the Supreme Court," Hasan wrote in a Saturday tweet.

Hasan responded to a tweet from author and Atlantic writer Tom Nichols. Nichols asked Hasan to elaborate on his position, and whether he supported taking "truly dire emergency steps."

Nichols responded to Hasan's suggestions, saying that he agreed, but not with keeping mask mandates in schools or with expanding on the Supreme Court. Hasan said that the "first and the last" suggestions were the most important.

Several political personalities and commentators took to Twitter to criticize Hasan's position.

Real Clear Politics founder and CEO Tom Bevan asked what expanding the court has to do with public health.

"Democrats midterm messaging," Nathan Brand, Deputy Communications Director for the GOP, said.

Several states, including California, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island and Washington state have all announced plans to loosen COVID-19 masking requirements.

Connecticut announced that they would be lifting the mask requirement in schools and childcare facilities on Feb. 28. California and New York also presented plans to lift the indoor-mask mandate, but will keep the face-covering requirement for students in place for now.

The state of Washington plans to end its outdoor mask mandate, but both an indoor mandate and a school masking requirement will remain in effect.

"Today is not the day to lift all of the masking requirements," Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, D., said. "It will be, and when we can do this, it is no longer a matter of 'if,' it is a question of 'when.'"

The governor said he hopes to have an update on the indoor masking requirements next week.