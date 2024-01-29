Kirby clashes with Al Jazeera reporter over Biden's Middle East actions: 'Let me stop you right there'

White House national security spokesman John Kirby had a fiery exchange with an Al Jazeera reporter over the popularity of the Biden administration's recent actions in the Middle East.

At Monday's press briefing, Al Jazeera correspondent Kimberly Halkett began by pressing Kirby over whether President Biden had the authorization to launch attacks on the Houthi rebels in Yemen without congressional approval, following the terror group's escalation against U.S. troops and cargo ships in the region.

Kirby responded by saying Biden has the authority under Article II of the Constitution to take such military actions and repeatedly insisted he is not starting a war with the Houthis nor with Iran, adding that the Biden administration will inform lawmakers about any actions taken.

However, Kirby was visibly irked when Halkett continued and insisted the American people were "not happy" with Biden's actions.

"Isn't it time to involve the American people?" Halkett asked. "I mean, given the fact that the American people were not happy about-"

"I suspect the American people are not happy about attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. I also suspect they're not happy about seeing American troops killed at a base in Jordan," Kirby fired back. "The president has the authority to defend those troops in those facilities, and he'll do that."

Things further escalated between the two when Halkett questioned whether there was a political calculation behind any of Biden's actions.

"This is an election year. Is the president looking at his polling when he's weighing all of these options?" Halkett asked. "Is the president looking-"

"That's a heck of a question," Kirby responded while shaking his head.

As the Al Jazeera reporter attempted to continue her line of questions, Kirby cut her off.

"Ma'am, ma'am, let me just top you right there," Kirby interrupted. "The Commander in Chief is not looking at polling or considering the electoral calendar when he's defending-"

"He's not looking at how they feel about the war on Gaza?" Halkett chimed in.

"Can I answer the question?" Kirby snapped. "He's not looking at political calculations, or the polling or the electoral calendar as he works to protect our troops ashore and our ships at sea? And any suggestion to the contrary, is offensive."

"Is he looking at the polling, with respect, does the American public want a broader Middle East conflict, when he weighs his political decision making?" she then asked.

"Ma'am, I've answered that question," Kirby responded.

"You didn't answer that question!" Halkett shouted. "Is he weighing that?"

"He is not concerning himself with the political calendar-" Kirby tripled down.

"Does the American public have the opportunity to weigh in whether they want ‘Made in American’ stamped on the bombs that are going to be dropped?" Halkett followed.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre cut in and said, "We're gonna move on." Kirby quickly thanked her.