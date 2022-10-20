MSNBC's Hayes panics: High gas prices place democracy in 'existential peril,' because GOP will win

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes claimed that Democrats must fight to lower gas prices in order to save our democracy from "existential peril."

The host of "All In with Chris Hayes" argued Wednesday that high gas prices are bad, not because they affect the lives of everyday Americans, but because they’ll encourage people to vote for Republicans in the midterms, who are "under the thrall of the guy who tried a violent coup."

Hayes worried that high gas prices will force voters to choose 2020 "election deniers" in the upcoming elections. He fretted that 60% of Americans this fall will have an election denier on their ballot.

INFLATION SURGED MORE THAN EXPECTED IN SEPTEMBER AS PRICES REMAIN PAINFULLY HIGH

Recent polls have shown that the majority of U.S. voters are prioritizing economic issues while voting this year, more so than threats to democracy.

Hayes began his segment by mentioning the current oil and gas crisis in the United States, which has been affected by Saudi Arabia encouraging OPEC to cut its oil production in half just prior to the midterm elections.

He said, "Oil companies, OPEC, Saudis, not exactly eager to make sure prices are low before an election where Democratic candidates are vulnerable. It’s also why Saudi Arabia might want to suddenly announce a cut in oil production right before the midterms."

Though Democrats need to counter this for the sake of the election. He argued, "Of course Democrats can’t just throw their hands up and say, ‘Oh well,’ because the future of American democracy is in – as we report night in, night out on this program – real peril. Existential peril."

He continued, mentioning former President Donald Trump, "One of the two major parties is currently under the thrall of a guy who tried a violent coup, unsuccessfully, but has basically announced he’d do it all over again."

MIKE POMPEO RIPS BIDEN FOR WEIGHING ANOTHER OIL RESERVE RELEASE: 'THIS IS PURE POLITICS' | FOX NEWS VIDEO

Hayes mentioned a FiveThirtyEight poll, stating, "By one analysis, 60 percent of Americans will have an election denier on their ballot this November." He then warned, "The stakes in the upcoming elections are the highest they’ve been in a very long time. This is the first post-coup election in America."

The host acknowledged that millions of Americans may be focused on other things than protecting democracy, like high gas prices. He said, "And so we find ourselves in a situation where keeping gas prices low is key to preserving and strengthening the future of our democracy. And so, here we are, hence Biden releasing oil from the reserves today."