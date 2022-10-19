Biden crushed for draining US oil reserves, denying his administration ‘slowed’ oil production

Conservatives picked apart President Joe Biden during his Wednesday address to the nation on ways he plans lower high gas prices in the United States.

During his speech, Biden claimed he would be authorizing a release of 15 million barrels from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve [SPR] to lower current high gas prices. He also took a moment to insist that his administration was not limiting the production of oil and energy production in the United States.

Though conservatives criticized him at every turn, blasting him for depleting emergency oil supplies and insisting that his administration has limited the country’s domestic energy production.

Republican communications expert Matt Whitlock blasted Biden’s claim that "My administration has not stopped or slowed U.S. oil production," by posting a screenshot of the claim directly next to an image of a New York Times headline, stating, "Biden administration Halts New Drilling in Legal Fight Over Climate Costs."

Whitlock commented, "Joe Biden, meet Joe Biden. This is one of those days when I have to wonder if he has any idea what his administration is up to."

Conservative political strategist Greg Price debunked Biden’s claim, tweeting, "Joe Biden has leased fewer federal lands for oil and gas production than any president since World War II."

TownHall.com political editor Guy Benson mocked Biden’s point, tweeting, "lol" along with linking to a Wall Street Journal piece titled, "Federal Oil Leases Slow to a Trickle Under Biden."

The official Media Research Center Twitter account wrote, "Biden: ‘Let's debunk some miss here, my administration has not stopped or slowed U.S. oil production.’ Fact-check: Joe Biden canceled the Keystone XL Pipeline on his first day in office."

Author Michael Shellenberger tweeted, "Biden just now said he's been ‘doing everything in my power to reduce gas prices,’ but that's false. He - slashed acreage for oil/gas production - killed the re-opening of a major oil refinery - repressed private investment in oil/gas production by flooding market with SPR oil."

The Heritage Foundation communications person John Cooper slammed Biden’s claim that his team was working to lower prices, saying, "Biden says he's doing ‘everything in his power’ to bring down gas prices. Given that they're not actually going down, there's only two options. He's either lying or incompetent."

Video database Grabien.com founder Tom Elliot tweeted, "Biden draining the SPR despite there being no emergency is borderline impeachable. Why aren't reporters pestering him w/ variations of, ‘As president, how can you possibly justify creating this kind of security vulnerability for the United States?’"

Just prior to the speech, Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., wrote, "Looks like Biden is poised to announce ANOTHER sell-off of oil from our Strategic Petroleum Reserve to hide the effects of his reckless spending and anti-American-energy obsession. Draining U.S. energy reserves like this is as cynical as it is irresponsible."