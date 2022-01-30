MSNBC deletes tweet slamming conservatives for favoring affirmative action when it benefits them

MSNBC raised eyebrows on Saturday by appearing to tweet a political attack against conservatives from their official account.

"Conservatives don’t mind affirmative action hires so long as the people hired fit their preferred demographic," their account tweeted.

With no link to an article or punctuation to indicate it as a quote, many Twitter users were stunned that the news account published a blatantly partisan take. Others joked MSNBC needed to "reel in the interns" running the account.

Fox News personality Joey Jones tweeted, "Conservatives’ preferred demographic: Applicant best suited for the job, irrespective of identity."

"What’s our preferred demographic? If you say ‘white men,’ then this tweet doesn’t make any sense," the Babylon Bee’s Seth Dillon wrote.

Tablet Magazine’s Noah Blum tweeted, "Someone forgot to switch back to their personal account."

On Sunday, almost a day after the original tweet was posted, MSNBC deleted the tweet and sent a new with the same quote, this time containing a link to a blog post.

"’Conservatives don’t mind affirmative action hires so long as the people hired fit their preferred demographic,’ Ja’han Jones writes for @thereidout Blog," MSNBC tweeted.

The liberal network also added a follow-up tweet to explain why they deleted the prior tweet.

"Editorial note: We removed a previous tweet that did not include a link to The ReidOut Blog article and author attribution. Both have been added here for further context," the tweet said.

